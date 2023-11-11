SMRT distributing 22,800 EZ-Link cards to poly & ITE students to commemorate 36th anniversary

SMRT is commemorating its 36th anniversary by gifting specially designed EZ-Link cards to ITE and polytechnic students in courses relevant to the public transport industry, such as engineering.

Tree planting and book launch

The specially designed EZ-Link cards were unveiled at a tree planting event in Pasir Ris, which was attended by guest of honour Teo Chee Hean.

Teo took part in the tree planting along with his fellow Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC representatives Sharael Taha and Yeo Wan Ling, as well as the chairman, board, and senior leadership of SMRT.

Also, during the event, mock-ups of the specially designed EZ-Link cards were presented, and a coffee table book entitled “Journeying with You, MySMRT” was launched.

Each EZ-Link card contains S$36, symbolising 36 years of SMRT's commitment to moving people and enhancing lifestyles.

22,800 EZ-Link cards will be distributed to engineering students from Ngee Ann Polytechnic, Nanyang Polytechnic, Republic Polytechnic, Singapore Polytechnic, Temasek Polytechnic, ITE College Central, ITE College East and ITE College West.

Kaizen

The initiative costs close to S$1 million and is funded by SMRT's Kaizen cost-saving initiative.

Kaizen is a Japanese term denoting a process of continuous improvement within an organisation.

SMRT's Kaizen program sees its workforce take “personal ownership and enhance their daily workflow and methods to achieve greater productivity and safety standards” in order to complement larger system improvements by SMRT.

A portion of the savings from the Kaizen program is distributed to SMRT's Workforce.

However, this year, some of the Kaizen savings will be dedicated to the community via the distribution of the EZ-Link cards, which can be used on all MRT lines and buses.

Mr Seah Moon Ming, chairman of the SMRT corporation, said that sharing some of the Kaizen savings for students was a token of appreciation for the community support for SMRT.

Top image via SMRT/Facebook