NTU LGBTQ art performance: Unis have autonomy to hold campus activities, but within national guidelines & law

Minister for Education Chan Chun Sing said universities are common spaces that should provide a neutral ground for learning, open discussions, and civil discourse.

Fiona Tan | November 07, 2023, 05:16 PM

Universities in Singapore have the autonomy to hold and manage campus activities, including public performances, as long as they are carried out with sensitivity, appropriate judgement and respect social norms, said Minister for Education Chan Chun Sing in a written parliamentary reply on Nov. 6, 2023.

Member of Parliament Ang Wei Neng asked if the Ministry of Education will consider setting guidelines on public performances in Singapore's autonomous universities in light of the "recent queer-themed performance at a local university, which it later said should not have been held publicly".

Ang's question was likely in reference to the incident surrounding the Queer-tai performance held in September 2023 at Nanyang Technological University Centre for Contemporary Art (NTU CCA) Singapore.

Setting guidelines on public performances

Chan said universities, or Institutes of Higher Learning, are common spaces that should provide a neutral ground for learning, open discussions, and civil discourse.

However, in carrying out their activities, Chan said universities must be respectful of Singapore's wider social norms and exercise appropriate judgement and sensitivity when dealing with issues that may potentially be socially divisive.

He added that universities have the autonomy to manage campus activities, including public performances if they act within the bounds of those principles, as well as national guidelines and laws.

