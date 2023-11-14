Brawl erupts in S'pore rugby match after player kicks motionless opponent, S'pore Rugby Union investigating

A Singapore rugby match between Oldham Rugby Club and Saints Rugby Football Club on Nov. 11, 2023 took a turn for the worse when a brawl broke out, leading to two players being sent off.

The fight was triggered after a Saints player kicked an Oldham player who was lying motionless on the ground.

The Singapore Rugby Union (SRU) said on Nov. 14 that it is looking into the incident.

What happened

A video of the match was posted on YouTube, showing that the incident occurred in the second half of the game.

A Saints player and an Oldham player both attempted to catch the ball after it was kicked.

However, they both collided and fell, appearing to bash their heads together.

The Oldham player was seen lying motionless on the ground after the collision, while the Saints player appeared conscious.

Other Saints players subsequently sought the referee's intervention.

Tensions escalated when Saints player No. 27 walked over and kicked the motionless Oldham player on his left shoulder.

A fight ensued, involving a number of players from both teams.

Oldham player No. 14 ran towards the scuffle and was seen throwing a punch at a Saints player.

Medics, coaches, and other officials entered the field to separate the brawling players and to render medical aid.

The injured Oldham player was later stretchered off the field.

The referee subsequently called a group of players together.

After a lengthy discussion, Saints' No. 27 and Oldham's No. 14 were both sent off.

They were seen shaking hands prior to being sent off.

All parties are safe, but SRU is looking into the case

In a statement on social media, SRU said that it is aware of the incident.

All players involved have been rendered the appropriate medical support, it explained.

"The SRU would like to assure our community that all parties involved are safe, following recovery protocols, and have reached an amicable resolution to the incident."

SRU said that it takes a "very strict stance" on any foul play or ill-discipline during and after games.

It added that this incident would be dealt with through a formal judiciary process overseen by an independent judiciary board.

"We encourage the rugby community to maintain the spirit of fair play and respect for opponents on and off the field," it said.

Oldham player did not sustain any serious injuries

Responding to media queries, SRU general manager Sidney Kumar described the incident as "regrettable".

He confirmed that the Oldham player who was kicked did not sustain any serious injuries, as reported by CNA.

Kumar added that the appropriate punishment and actions will be issued after the judiciary process completes.

He said that SRU has reached out to both players in question and they have both apologised for the incident.

The Straits Times quoted Kumar as saying that both parties reached out to each other to check on their well-being.

He added:

"In the heat of the moment, incidents like these, though inexcusable, can happen. What matters is the players are safe, they learn and they move on."

