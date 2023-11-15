S'pore's Bird Paradise offering glamping with penguins in Dec. 2023 from S$1,699 per tent

Singapore's Bird Paradise is offering bird lovers and glampers a chance to camp in style at its newly opened Ocean Network Express Penguin Cove.

This was announced at the park's grand opening on Nov. 15, six months after its soft launch in May 2023.

Bird Paradise is located at Mandai Wildlife Reserve, standing alongside Mandai Wildlife Group's other existing attractions like the Singapore Zoo, Night Safari, and River Wonders.

Penguin Cove

Nestled within this newfangled bird park is a cosy sanctuary for penguins to play, sheltered from the island's blistering heat.

The exhibit boasts one of the world's largest exhibit pools, holding a water volume that dwarfs that of its predecessor at Jurong Bird Park.

Spanning 1,100 cubic metres, the expansive pool encourages the sea birds to spend more time gliding in the water, just as they would in the natural habitat, one of the cove's architects told The Straits Times.

New features also include underwater shooters that eject capelins — penguins' daily source of food — into diving tanks to encourage the penguins to hunt just like they would in the wild.

The exhibit houses a total of 36 penguins from four different species: the king penguin, gentoo penguin, humboldt penguin, and northern rockhopper penguin.

And for selected dates this December, humans.

Glamping with penguins

If you're itching to go somewhere cooling this Christmas, the cove will soon play host to a two-day-one-night glamping experience, dubbed "Glamping with the Penguins".

Friends and family will get to stay in charming bell tents and imagine what its like to fly alongside the underwater birds as they swoop and weave through their water tanks.

Registration fees also warrant glampers park admission to Bird Paradise.

On the first day, guests will enjoy the park's Wings of the World show and chase down the performance with dinner.

Then, they'll check into their abodes to enjoy a Southern Lights showcase before tucking into bed.

The next morning, guests will embark on a guided tour of the aviaries in the Nyungwe Forest Heart of Africa.

This includes exclusive access to off-exhibit facilities like the nutrition centre and avian hospital, ending with lunch at Crimson Restaurant.

Event details

Dates: Dec. 1, 2, 8, 9, 15, 16, 23, 24 29, 30

Place: Ocean Network Express Penguin Cove in Bird Paradise, 20 Mandai Lake Road S729825

Price: From S$1,699 per tent, up to 4 pax

Related story

Top image via Mandai Bird Paradise