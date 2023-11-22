TikTok influencer Simonboy gifts girlfriend '5-figure' diamond Rolex for sticking with him through thick & thin

Simon Khung, an influencer more commonly known by his TikTok username Simonboyyyyyyy, gifted his girlfriend Chloe Eong a diamond Rolex watch worth five figures.

Khung also uploaded a photo of Eong, otherwise known as simongirlllllll, wearing the luxury watch on his Instagram page on Nov. 21, 2023.

In the caption of the post, Khung revealed the gift was for the couple to celebrate success together, of which half should belong to her.

According to Khung, Eong stayed with him even when he only had S$50 to his name.

"I made a promise to you before. When I had nothing, you were there supporting me. When I have something, you will own half of it," he wrote.

Dating for two years and five months

Speaking to Mothership, Khung shared that he and Eong have been dating for two years and five months.

He first met her in 2021 through a dating app, and she was his third match.

At that time, Khung had just stepped back into society after voluntarily checking himself into a halfway house.

"I literally had only S$50, with three imprisonment records and two divorces. Back then, I didn't have a direction in [my] career path, and I was doing food delivery part-time," he recounted.

However, Eong was not bothered, and only told Khung that as long as he was willing to find a job and work, the salary didn't matter.

Bought Eong a Rolex after rewarding himself one

In response, Khung promised Eong that if he were given a chance, he would work really hard.

"I always apologise and tell her that if one day I really have something, she will own half of it because she was with me when I had only S$50," shared Khung.

Hence, when Khung bought his own Rolex a few months ago as a reward for "hustling for two years straight", he knew Eong must have one, too.

"Whatever that I get for myself, she must have the same," he said.

The 36-year-old now runs his own clothing line, Chance Apparels, and marketing and creator agency, Peace Street Productions.

Not the first luxury item Khung bought Eong

The Rolex watch was not the first luxury item that Khung bought for Eong, whom he described as a "very thrifty" person.

Before the watch, he also bought a luxury bag for her, which she initially wanted to sell and return him the money.

"Chloe is somebody that had no luxury belongings at all. And the truth is she started working since she was 18. While she has a little savings herself, she is very thrifty. So, the first time I bought a bag for her, which cost around S$1,000, she told me she really wanted to sell it away to return me the money."

This time around, Khung said that Eong was very happy to receive the Rolex watch as she knew it was his wish to give her a gift, and he felt she truly deserved it.

He also revealed that Eong had been keeping the watch "very well" at home and wouldn't even wear it without a protective film.

Joyful news incoming

Looking at the year ahead, Khung said he is keen to venture into multiple businesses in 2024, including those in the F&B and service industries.

He shared that he knew he could go all out and focus on his career with the kind of support Eong has given him over the years:

"She let me believe that marriage can indeed last a lifetime after failing twice. And if you were to ask me, 'Do you think that if you have S$0 and in debts, Chloe will stick by you?' My answer is 'yes'. I really know for sure she will stick by me through thick and thin because we really came from there."

Khung, a devout Christian, also revealed that he and Eong are looking forward to starting a family of their own and hinted at tying the knot soon:

"When Chloe goes out with my mom, she would always hold my mom's hand. And that's one of the most precious things to me. Another precious moment was when Chloe reminded me to make my prayer and accompany me to go to church service. For this, I knew that she was from God, and I didn't have to think twice about marrying this girl."

