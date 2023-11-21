S$5++ donburis at Tanjong Pagar eatery available for limited time

Japanese eatery Shukuu Izakaya is running a promotion for its donburis (rice bowls).
For a limited time, the eatery is offering its donburis for only S$5++ per bowl.
These rice bowls usually cost upwards of S$14 at the restaurant.
Here's a look at what's available:
Gyu Don (Beef bowl)
Tori Soboro Don (Ground chicken bowl)
Unagi Tama Don (Eel & egg bowl)
Katsu Kuro Curry (Katsu with black curry don)
Negitoro Don (Mashed tuna sashimi bowl)
Salmon Don
Terms & conditions
Here's the catch, though.
The offer is only available from Tuesdays to Fridays, from 11:30am till 2pm.
It is also only available for dine-in and limited to just one portion per person until sold out.
Shukuu Izakaya
Address: 8 Stanley Street Singapore 068727
Promotion hours: Tuesdays to Fridays, 11:30am to 2pm
Top image from Livia Soh.
