S$5++ donburis at Tanjong Pagar eatery available for limited time

Do you know of an F&B place that should be featured on Mothership? Tell us more at [email protected]

Japanese eatery Shukuu Izakaya is running a promotion for its donburis (rice bowls).

For a limited time, the eatery is offering its donburis for only S$5++ per bowl.

These rice bowls usually cost upwards of S$14 at the restaurant.

Here's a look at what's available:

Gyu Don (Beef bowl)

Tori Soboro Don (Ground chicken bowl)

Unagi Tama Don (Eel & egg bowl)

Katsu Kuro Curry (Katsu with black curry don)

Negitoro Don (Mashed tuna sashimi bowl)

Salmon Don

Terms & conditions

Here's the catch, though.

The offer is only available from Tuesdays to Fridays, from 11:30am till 2pm.

It is also only available for dine-in and limited to just one portion per person until sold out.

Shukuu Izakaya

Address: 8 Stanley Street Singapore 068727

Promotion hours: Tuesdays to Fridays, 11:30am to 2pm

Top image from Livia Soh.