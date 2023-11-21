Back

S$5++ donburis at Tanjong Pagar eatery available for limited time

In case you're looking for lunch options.

Fasiha Nazren | November 21, 2023, 09:14 AM

Events

Japanese eatery Shukuu Izakaya is running a promotion for its donburis (rice bowls).

For a limited time, the eatery is offering its donburis for only S$5++ per bowl.

These rice bowls usually cost upwards of S$14 at the restaurant.

Here's a look at what's available:

Gyu Don (Beef bowl)

Photo by Livia Soh.

Tori Soboro Don (Ground chicken bowl)

Photo by Livia Soh.

Unagi Tama Don (Eel & egg bowl)

Photo by Livia Soh.

Katsu Kuro Curry (Katsu with black curry don)

Photo by Livia Soh.

Negitoro Don (Mashed tuna sashimi bowl)

Photo by Livia Soh.

Salmon Don

Photo by Livia Soh.

Terms & conditions

Here's the catch, though.

The offer is only available from Tuesdays to Fridays, from 11:30am till 2pm.

It is also only available for dine-in and limited to just one portion per person until sold out.

Shukuu Izakaya

Address: 8 Stanley Street Singapore 068727

Promotion hours: Tuesdays to Fridays, 11:30am to 2pm

Top image from Livia Soh.

