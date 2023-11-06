Back

Topless man allegedly washes himself outside neighbour's HDB flat every Saturday

Like in kampong days.

Julia Yee | November 06, 2023, 05:55 PM

"I'm curious if it's acceptable for someone to shower outside another person's home," a woman, Kang Pei Ling, wrote in the Facebook page Complaint Singapore.

In a post dated Nov. 4, Kang detailed her troubles regarding her neighbour who apparently liked washing himself, al fresco.

Outdoor bathing

According to Kang, a man she claimed was a male tenant from her neighbour's house, had supposedly taken to washing himself outside the apartment every Saturday.

She provided CCTV footage of the alleged deed, captured on Nov. 4.

In the video, the topless man was seen crouching by the staircase landing on the 10th floor of the block.

He washed his face by scooping water from a bucket placed in front of him.

Photo via Kang Pei Ling

He also used it to wash his head.

Photo via Kang Pei Ling

Once cleaned, the man rose and picked up the bucket and what looked to be a bottle of soap.

He then made his way over to where a potted plant was placed and poured away the dirty water.

Photo via Kang Pei Ling

"I'm hesitant to discuss this matter with my neighbour because of their volatile temper, which has led to conflicts in the past, affecting my family," stated Kang.

Reactions

Upon watching the video, a couple of people deemed the outdoor bathing "unacceptable".

They suggested that Kang report the matter to the town council.

Others were more sympathetic to the man's plight, and thought that fingers should be pointed at the the man's landlord instead.

Comment on Facebook post

Comment on Facebook post

Is it acceptable?

Singapore's Community Disputes Resolution Act prohibits anyone from "unreasonable interference" with their neighbour's enjoyment or use of their home, although it is not immediately apparent if the Act applies in this case.

Residents can make an application to the Community Dispute Resolution Tribunal (CDRT) for various court orders such as compensation, restraining orders, or compelling the culprit to adhere to certain orders.

Should the neighbour disregard the order, residents may apply for a special direction for said neighbour to comply.

Those who do not observe such special directions can be punished with up to three months jail time, a fine of up to S$5,000, or both.

Mothership has reached out to Kang for comment.

Top images via Kang Pei Ling

