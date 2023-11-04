Back

Shih Tzu in M'sia goes viral for helping owner collect delivery parcels regularly

A very good girl.

Keyla Supharta | November 04, 2023, 08:36 PM

Events

Telegram Whatsapp

A Shih Tzu in Malaysia has garnered attention after videos of the little dog helping its owners collect parcels from delivery men were uploaded online.

At the time of writing, one of the videos has amassed 4.3 million views on TikTok.

In the video, the female Shih Tzu named Pin Pin can be seen collecting a package with her mouth before cutely strutting back into the house.

@brandyyap322Hari ni abang ABX ...😁😁😁♬ Funny Cats - Backing Track Music

"I did not train [Pin Pin]. She will usually watch me collect parcels. Then one day, she asked for the parcel so I gave it to her. Who knew she would bring it back into the house," TikTok user @brandyyap322 wrote in a comment.

Waits patiently for delivery riders

Pin Pin has met various delivery workers. But her favourite, it seems, are Shopee Express delivery riders.

"The Shopee Express delivery rider likes her too," Pin Pin's owner wrote in a comment.

Pin Pin would reportedly wait for the Shopee delivery rider at the gate even before the delivery vehicle arrives.

"Thank you Abang Shopee for liking my puppy," the TikTok user wrote in the caption.

@brandyyap322Saya pun Ada baju warna oren macam baju abg shopee...tapi Hari ni abg shopee tak pakai baju oren...🥺🥺🥺♬ Quack Quack - Cute Music for Kids

And if you're wondering what Pin Pin looks like from a delivery worker's point of view, you're in luck:

Cutest proof of delivery. Image via @brandyyap322

Top image via @brandyyap322/TikTok

Up to S$6,000 a night luxurious confinement centre opens in Sentosa hotel

Top-tier experience.

November 04, 2023, 07:09 PM

US military buys Japan scallops after China's ban on Japanese seafood

The U.S. military bought 907kg of Japanese scallops.

November 04, 2023, 06:25 PM

Mothership finds out S$1 to RM3.5: Will exchange rate go higher? Are more people changing money?

Not everyone jumping on the bandwagon.

November 04, 2023, 05:47 PM

M'sian man jailed after attempting to smuggle 13 dogs & cats into S'pore from JB

He agreed to do so in order to pay off his debt.

November 04, 2023, 05:26 PM

S'poreans can be tried in S'pore court for offences committed in international waters & aircrafts

The State Court empowers a district court to try transgression committed "by any person who is a citizen of Singapore on the high sea".

November 04, 2023, 05:08 PM

Student in China bullied into eating faeces in school toilet

Investigations are ongoing.

November 04, 2023, 04:21 PM

S'pore helper, 34, arrested after throwing furniture from 20th floor of Commonwealth flat

The incident took place before dawn.

November 04, 2023, 04:11 PM

S'pore man, 31, arrested for breaking into Geylang restaurant & punching police officer's face

When police attempted to engage him, the 31-year-old man allegedly hurled vulgarities, spat, and punched one officer in the face.

November 04, 2023, 02:48 PM

Police investigating after man in his 50s found dead in Bukit Merah flat

The death is believed to have taken place at about 10am on Nov. 4.

November 04, 2023, 01:40 PM

Scoot apologises after 2021 video of its staff scolding passenger whose child jumped on seat trends in 2023

The airline acknowledged that the staff could have handled the situation better.

November 04, 2023, 01:08 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.