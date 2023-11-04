Shih Tzu in M'sia goes viral for helping owner collect delivery parcels regularly

A Shih Tzu in Malaysia has garnered attention after videos of the little dog helping its owners collect parcels from delivery men were uploaded online.

At the time of writing, one of the videos has amassed 4.3 million views on TikTok.

In the video, the female Shih Tzu named Pin Pin can be seen collecting a package with her mouth before cutely strutting back into the house.

"I did not train [Pin Pin]. She will usually watch me collect parcels. Then one day, she asked for the parcel so I gave it to her. Who knew she would bring it back into the house," TikTok user @brandyyap322 wrote in a comment.

Waits patiently for delivery riders

Pin Pin has met various delivery workers. But her favourite, it seems, are Shopee Express delivery riders.

"The Shopee Express delivery rider likes her too," Pin Pin's owner wrote in a comment.

Pin Pin would reportedly wait for the Shopee delivery rider at the gate even before the delivery vehicle arrives.

"Thank you Abang Shopee for liking my puppy," the TikTok user wrote in the caption.

And if you're wondering what Pin Pin looks like from a delivery worker's point of view, you're in luck:

Top image via @brandyyap322/TikTok