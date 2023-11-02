Shake Shack opening Sentosa outlet in Dec. 2023

For Shake Shack fans, there's a new outlet you can visit soon.

The popular American burger chain is opening its 10th outlet in Sentosa, in December 2023.

It will be located next to the Beach Station at Siloso Beach, within iFly Singapore.

Customers will be able to enjoy exclusive items available only at the outlet. More details on the outlet's menu will be announced at a later date.

Coastal design

The outlet will also sport an elegant coastal design.

For a teaser of that, check out an artwork at the restaurant site, which was developed in partnership with local artist Elen Winata.

It's inspired by the relaxing vibe of the island, with its surrounding palm trees and seaside atmosphere.

Nice.

Address:

43 Siloso Beach Walk, iFly Singapore, #01-04, Singapore 099010

Operating hours:

Monday to Thursday from 10:30am to 9:30pm

Friday to Sunday and Public Holidays from 9:30am to 10.00pm.

Top image from Shake Shack.