Sembawang Town Council seals off void deck to stop children from playing football

Sembawang Town Council took to partially barricading the void deck area under a block of flats in Woodlands — to the chagrin of a resident who felt it was unjustified to resort to such a measure just to stop children from having fun.

The incident came to light after a formal notice issued by the town council announcing the "barricading" of the void deck area was put up on Nov. 3, 2023 at Block 638 Woodlands Ring Road.

A person who supposedly lives in the area raised the issue with The Monitor website, writing in to complain that the measure undertaken was too much to deter youths from playing a sport.

A photo showed the void deck area made inaccessible after it was sealed off with orange barrier mesh.

On the pillars at the void deck were two signs that showed playing football was not allowed in the area.

According to The Monitor, the person who tipped it off called the the barricading "ridiculous" and also posted an Instagram story about the void deck, as well as uploaded the notice by the town council, which explained the closure.

Town council's explanation

According to Sembawang Town Council, the measure taken was in response to feedback about noise generated by "school children kicking ball and shouting while playing, creating noise nuisance at the void deck".

This was after signs were put up to indicate that ball games at the void deck were not allowed and the youths were advised to discontinue their games by the town council and grassroots leaders.

The notice said:

Recently, we have received feedback of school children kicking ball and shouting while playing, creating noise nuisance at the void deck area of this block. Feedback provider has requested Town Council to follow-up on the matter as it disturbed the serenity within the block and surrounding block. Town Council had put up "No Ball Game" signages at the void deck to educate the school children. Town Council officer and Zone 8 grassroot leaders had also advised them but they still continue to play.

The town council added that it decided to partially barricade the void deck area of this block to "prevent the non-compliance temporarily".

"The void deck is still available for use for wedding, funeral and other functions upon booking for use," the town council notice also said, adding that the hoarding will be removed once the situation improved.

Residents can also report to the town council about "any irregularity" observed.

However, the preventive measure did not go down well with the resident.

According to The Monitor, the resident noted that Spectra Secondary School is just opposite the affected block.

“It is just boys who are playing football from the school nearby,” the resident reportedly told The Monitor.

Town council response

In response to Mothership's queries, Sembawang Town Council said "the barricade at void deck was in consultation with the Resident Network Group and residents have been informed that it is a temporary measure".

The town council added: "In the event if there is an official booking made for social events at the void deck, town council will remove the barricade."

Sealing off void deck not new

This was not the first time town councils have taken action to prevent residents from using the void deck for certain purposes.

In 2016, metal barricades were installed at the void deck of Block 143 Mei Ling Street.

This was done by the Tanjong Pagar Town Council to prevent the playing of football in the area.

In 2020, the West Coast Town Council also barricaded a section of a void deck at Block 601 Jurong West Street 62 after residents began using the space as a "common dump area".

