Back

S'pore to get more thundery showers for rest of Nov. 2023, max temperature may reach 35°C

Let it rain.

Winnie Li | November 17, 2023, 10:50 AM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Some respite is coming for residents of Singapore who can no longer deal with the heat.

In the coming fortnight, the monsoon rain band is forecast to lie close to the equatorial region. This will bring more thundery showers to the little red dot, according to the Meteorological Service Singapore.

Over the next two weeks, short-duration thundery showers are expected over parts of Singapore in the afternoon on most days.

They may also extend into the evening on a few days.

On some days, the thundery showers could be widespread and heavy.

The total rainfall for the second fortnight of November 2023 is forecast to be above average over most parts of the island.

35°C days possible

Nevertheless, warm conditions are expected in the latter half of the month.

The daily temperature is likely to range between 24°C and 34°C on most days.

The daily maximum temperature may reach a high of around 35°C on a few days when there are fewer clouds in the sky.

Below-average rainfall in first half of Nov. 2023

The first half of November 2023 was generally warm, with daily maximum temperatures exceeding 33°C on most days.

Specifically, the highest daily maximum temperature of 35.8°C was recorded at Newton on Nov. 3, 2023.

This temperature reading ties with the recorded highest daily maximum temperature in Singapore in the month of November, which was recorded at Admiralty on Nov. 18, 2019.

While thundery showers occurred over parts of Singapore on most days in the first fortnight of November 2023, most parts of the island recorded below-average rainfall during this period. The rainfall recorded in Queenstown, for instance, was 84 per cent below average.

Top image via Dan777/Xiaohongshu

S'pore woman seen 'feeding fish' in Bishan-AMK Park allegedly told passerby it's 'expired milk powder'

The pond water allegedly turned murky when the milk powder was poured in.

November 17, 2023, 02:56 PM

S'pore welcomes UN Security Council resolution calling for 'urgent & extended' humanitarian pauses & corridors in Gaza

12 countries of the UNSC voted in favour of the resolution, while 3 abstained from the vote.

November 17, 2023, 02:43 PM

Sasa to reopen in S'pore at Jurong Point after 4 years

It's back.

November 17, 2023, 02:33 PM

Single, coupled or with kids? Explore new worlds at ArtScience Museum this Nov & Dec 2023

A whole new world indeed.

November 17, 2023, 02:25 PM

Beyond the Vines founders apologise for addressing Gaza genocide allegation in 'brief & insensitive' manner

People took offence with how the allegation, which relates to the Israel-Hamas conflict, was addressed briefly and without sensitivity during a product launch livestream.

November 17, 2023, 01:03 PM

An honest review of Hong Kong Disneyland’s new World of Frozen by a non-Disney fan

Try everything.

November 17, 2023, 12:07 PM

Heartfelt tributes by opposition members for former Workers' Party Hougang MP Yaw Shin Leong

His wake will be held from Nov. 17 to Nov. 19, and a memorial service will be held on Nov. 18 at 7pm.

November 17, 2023, 12:00 PM

Here's where to get the best credit card & insurance deals to meet your needs

Only the best deals.

November 17, 2023, 11:59 AM

A-Lin & Benjamin Kheng to perform at charity concert on Dec. 1

Tickets are on sale now.

November 17, 2023, 11:05 AM

IKEA puts up S$12.50 towel for sale after Balenciaga releases S$1,250 towel skirt

Spot the difference.

November 17, 2023, 10:51 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.