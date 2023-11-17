S'pore to get more thundery showers for rest of Nov. 2023, max temperature may reach 35°C

Some respite is coming for residents of Singapore who can no longer deal with the heat.

In the coming fortnight, the monsoon rain band is forecast to lie close to the equatorial region. This will bring more thundery showers to the little red dot, according to the Meteorological Service Singapore.

Over the next two weeks, short-duration thundery showers are expected over parts of Singapore in the afternoon on most days.

They may also extend into the evening on a few days.

On some days, the thundery showers could be widespread and heavy.

The total rainfall for the second fortnight of November 2023 is forecast to be above average over most parts of the island.

35°C days possible

Nevertheless, warm conditions are expected in the latter half of the month.

The daily temperature is likely to range between 24°C and 34°C on most days.

The daily maximum temperature may reach a high of around 35°C on a few days when there are fewer clouds in the sky.

Below-average rainfall in first half of Nov. 2023

The first half of November 2023 was generally warm, with daily maximum temperatures exceeding 33°C on most days.

Specifically, the highest daily maximum temperature of 35.8°C was recorded at Newton on Nov. 3, 2023.

This temperature reading ties with the recorded highest daily maximum temperature in Singapore in the month of November, which was recorded at Admiralty on Nov. 18, 2019.

While thundery showers occurred over parts of Singapore on most days in the first fortnight of November 2023, most parts of the island recorded below-average rainfall during this period. The rainfall recorded in Queenstown, for instance, was 84 per cent below average.

Top image via Dan777/Xiaohongshu