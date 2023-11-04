Back

Scoot apologises after 2021 video of its staff scolding passenger whose child jumped on seat trends in 2023

The airline acknowledged that the staff could have handled the situation better.

Daniel Seow | November 04, 2023, 01:08 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

A TikTok video of a Scoot flight stewardess berating a passenger for letting her child stand on the seat while the aircraft was taxiing has gone viral.

The video garnered more than 130,000 views, as of Nov. 3.

@little_jap因孩子在飞机落地滑行期问站起，家长被新加坡空姐教育 你觉得空姐态度怎样？♬ original sound - little jam

The incident

In the video, a Scoot air stewardess can be seen speaking to a passenger in Mandarin.

The offending act —  her child standing on the seat — isn't shown in the clip itself, but can be inferred from what the stewardess said.

She asked the passenger: "Do you know how dangerous this is?"

Screenshot from little_jap on TikTok.

The stewardess continued in the video: "I'll have to write a report if anything happens to [your] child. The report is really long. You're the mother, so you should stop your child."

She added: "I was shocked when I saw [what happened] from over there."

In response, the child's mother said: "I'm really sorry".

A Scoot stewardess can be heard berating a passenger in public "You are the mother, you have to stop her!" Screenshot from little_jap on TikTok.

Online users criticise "unprofessional" staff

The video drew mixed reactions from online users.

Although some acknowledged that the stewardess was in the right for addressing a safety hazard, a few asserted that she could have handled the situation better.

Screenshot of comment from little_jap on TikTok.

Screenshot of comment from little_jap on TikTok.

Others felt it was the parent's fault.

Screenshot of comment from little_jap on TikTok.

Screenshot of comment from little_jap on TikTok.

Another group of comments, however, took offence with the Scoot staff's concern with having to write an incident report.

Screenshot of comment from little_jap on TikTok.

Screenshot of comment from little_jap on TikTok.

Footage is from a 2021 flight: Scoot

In response to Mothership's queries, a Scoot spokesperson offered an apology for the cabin crew's behaviour.

However, they also clarified that the footage was from a Scoot flight which operated in August 2021.

The spokesperson also reiterated the airline's safety regulations, but acknowledged that the Scoot staff could have managed the situation differently.

"All passengers are required to be seated and have their seatbelts securely fastened during take-off and landing, and will only be allowed to leave their seats when the seatbelt sign has been turned off."

"We sincerely apologise to our customers for the experience and acknowledge that our cabin crew could have handled the situation better. We will continue to review our processes and training to improve our customers’ experience."

Top image from FlyScoot / Facebook & little_jap on TikTok.

Grab M'sia says it stands with 'humanity’ after M'sians threaten to boycott for posts by CEO's wife

Grab emphasised that the company "stands on the side of humanity and hopes for peace and a ceasefire".

November 04, 2023, 12:31 PM

Changi Festive Village 2023: 5m snow slides, candy-themed go-kart & carnival games

Festive fun.

November 04, 2023, 10:38 AM

Ex-prison officer who lost finger movement & was paralysed after car accident wins table tennis bronze medal at Para Games

She is now a mouth painter at ART:DIS and the Mouth and Foot Painting Artists.

November 04, 2023, 10:30 AM

M'sian in Cameron Highlands orders tom yum, kangkong belacan, fried egg & drinks, shocked at S$24 bill

He vowed never to return there again.

November 04, 2023, 09:24 AM

Kenneth Jeyaretnam issued 5th POFMA order over claims on reserves, Ridout road, HDB prices & healthcare expenditure

He is required to publish the correction notice on his blog and social media platforms.

November 03, 2023, 07:05 PM

Commuter encounters woman with feet up on S'pore bus, thinks she's same person arrested previously

The commuter claimed the woman could be observed talking to herself.

November 03, 2023, 06:57 PM

CNB arrests 5 youths, seizes cannabis, Ice, heroin & other drugs worth S$500,000

Four men and one woman were arrested.

November 03, 2023, 06:41 PM

S'pore Traffic Police to get 19 new electric cars in 2024

The TP launched a tender in 2022 for a fleet of 19 EVs to replace ageing highway patrol vehicles in its fleet, which include their BMW, Subaru and Volvo models. 

November 03, 2023, 05:56 PM

Bedok youth festival to give away Taylor Swift concert ticket in Nov. 4 lucky draw

All the best.

November 03, 2023, 04:43 PM

Jurong Town Hall Bus Interchange opens on Nov. 26 with new bus service 870 to Tengah

The new interchange will complement Jurong East MRT Station and Jurong East Bus Interchange.

November 03, 2023, 04:17 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.