Scoot apologises after 2021 video of its staff scolding passenger whose child jumped on seat trends in 2023

A TikTok video of a Scoot flight stewardess berating a passenger for letting her child stand on the seat while the aircraft was taxiing has gone viral.

The video garnered more than 130,000 views, as of Nov. 3.

The incident

In the video, a Scoot air stewardess can be seen speaking to a passenger in Mandarin.

The offending act — her child standing on the seat — isn't shown in the clip itself, but can be inferred from what the stewardess said.

She asked the passenger: "Do you know how dangerous this is?"

The stewardess continued in the video: "I'll have to write a report if anything happens to [your] child. The report is really long. You're the mother, so you should stop your child."

She added: "I was shocked when I saw [what happened] from over there."

In response, the child's mother said: "I'm really sorry".

Online users criticise "unprofessional" staff

The video drew mixed reactions from online users.

Although some acknowledged that the stewardess was in the right for addressing a safety hazard, a few asserted that she could have handled the situation better.

Others felt it was the parent's fault.

Another group of comments, however, took offence with the Scoot staff's concern with having to write an incident report.

Footage is from a 2021 flight: Scoot

In response to Mothership's queries, a Scoot spokesperson offered an apology for the cabin crew's behaviour.

However, they also clarified that the footage was from a Scoot flight which operated in August 2021.

The spokesperson also reiterated the airline's safety regulations, but acknowledged that the Scoot staff could have managed the situation differently.

"All passengers are required to be seated and have their seatbelts securely fastened during take-off and landing, and will only be allowed to leave their seats when the seatbelt sign has been turned off." "We sincerely apologise to our customers for the experience and acknowledge that our cabin crew could have handled the situation better. We will continue to review our processes and training to improve our customers’ experience."

Top image from FlyScoot / Facebook & little_jap on TikTok.