Back

Young lady saves gecko trapped in small opening of pipe wire mesh at Kranji War Memorial

The gecko appeared injured but very much alive.

Belmont Lay | November 22, 2023, 08:12 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

A man took to Facebook to share that he is proud of his daughter for helping to save the life of a reptile in the wild in Singapore.

According to the man's post in the Singapore Wildlife Sightings Facebook page, his daughter prevented a gecko from dying a slow and painful death on Nov. 21 after it was seen trapped in a wire mesh covering a pipe at the Kranji War Memorial.

Accompanying the post were photos and a video of the rescue.

Looked like a small frog

The man said his daughter initially thought it was a "small frog" sitting on the wire mesh.

However, on closer inspection, she discovered that it was a gecko -- a lizard -- "trapped in a hole" and "impaled upon the many metal wire spikes in the mesh".

"She carefully removed it from the metal mesh and placed it in the nearby bushes. Hopefully, it will recover fully," he wrote.

A video of the rescue showed the use of what looked like a pocket knife, pushing the wire mesh aside to widen it sufficiently so that the gecko could be removed without harming it further.

The video also showed that the gecko had lacerations around the parts of its body that was in contact with the wire mesh.

The gecko appeared jumpy when it was handled, but remained on the rescuer's hand, and even appeared to hang on tight as though it anticipated it would be saved.

It was eventually released onto the grass patch.

Top photos via Singapore Wildlife Sightings/ Sunnie Chow

Oatside to serve dairy-free ice cream with waffles, teh tarik, at Nov. 25 Eco Bazaar in Boon Keng

Waffles by 60 Alley Bakes & Coffee.

November 22, 2023, 06:52 PM

Cat A COE down S$10,688 to S$85,001, Cat B COE up S$25,335 to S$135,336

COE premium for bigger cars go up.

November 22, 2023, 06:34 PM

Thailand football head coach Alexandre Pölking departs after 2-1 loss to China & 3-1 victory over S'pore

His replacement is Japanese coach Masatada Ishii.

November 22, 2023, 06:32 PM

15m Christmas tree, snow display, inflatable water playground & up to 50% deals at VivoCity this festive season

Have a jolly good time.

November 22, 2023, 06:00 PM

Telegram didn't respond to S'pore police's requests to remove accounts sharing sexually explicit content

The government will continue to work with Telegram, as well as other online platforms, to better protect Singapore users from harmful content.

November 22, 2023, 05:49 PM

1.9% of S'pore's fresh grads forced to work part-time even though they want & can work more

Job vacancies for fresh graduates have also been trending downwards but remained high at 87,900 as of June 2023.

November 22, 2023, 05:45 PM

M'sia readies 'kill switch' for Coldplay concert to avoid potential Matty Healy rumpus repeat

The kill switch for foreign artists' concerts was proposed after the 2023 Good Vibes Festival incident.

November 22, 2023, 04:46 PM

665,000 MBS members data leak: Govt to investigate if there was 'significant harm'

Two affected members have reached out to the Personal Data Protection Commission (PDPC).

November 22, 2023, 04:27 PM

98.4% of 2023 PSLE candidates make secondary school cutoff, same percentage as last 7 years

Secondary schools posting results will be released between Dec. 20 and Dec. 22, 2023.

November 22, 2023, 04:20 PM

Hawksbill turtle entangled in fishing net spotted at East Coast, woman helps free it after 2 hours

The turtle made it safely back to the ocean, unharmed.

November 22, 2023, 04:07 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.