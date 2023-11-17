Indoor retro roller skating rink at Plaza Singapura car park till Jan. 1, 2024

A retro roller-skating rink has popped up at Plaza Singapura.
Located at the seventh-floor car park of Plaza Singapura, RollerMania 3.0 is taking place till Jan. 1, 2024.
The space has been turned into a roller skating rink, decked out in neon lights and music.
There will be themed nights like:
- Rock 'n' Roll Revival
- Swifties "Skate it Off"
- TikTok Top Hits
- Seoul Sounscape K-pop Nights
Here's how much tickets will cost:
Each ticket entitles a person to a two-hour timeslot and roller skate rental.
Tickets can be purchased here.
Arcade and carnival gamers
There are also arcade games curated by Timezone, as well as carnival games and rides.
Arcade games include Centipede Chaos, Operation Ghosts, and Mario Kart Arcade DX Twin.
Amusement rides to look forward to include an LED Water Boat and Battle Ships Merry-Go-Round.
Visitors can stand a chance to win prizes by playing carnival games like Lobster Pot and Hook a Duck.
Arcade and carnival credits
Arcade and carnival credits can be purchased here.
@mothership.nova Rollermania 3.0 📍: Plaza Singapura, 68 Orchard Road, Level 7 Carpark, S238839 📅: Nov. 17, 2023 to Jan. 1, 2024 ⏰: Mondays to Thursdays, 10am to 10pm Fridays, Saturdays & public holidays, 10am to 12am 💰: From $17 per person #tiktoksg #WhatToPlay #rollermania #rollerskatesg #thingstodosg ♬ Perfect Night - Sped Up ver. - LE SSERAFIM
Details
Plaza Singapura Level 7 carpark 68 Orchard Road Singapore 238839
Opening hours: Now till Jan. 1, 2024
- Mondays to Thursdays, Sundays and public holidays: 12pm to 10pm
- Saturdays and public holiday eves: 11am to 11pm
Top image from Fasiha Nazren and Livia Soh.
