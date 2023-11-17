Back

Indoor retro roller skating rink at Plaza Singapura car park till Jan. 1, 2024

Back to the 80s.

Fasiha Nazren | November 17, 2023, 07:08 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

A retro roller-skating rink has popped up at Plaza Singapura.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Photo by Livia Soh.

Located at the seventh-floor car park of Plaza Singapura, RollerMania 3.0 is taking place till Jan. 1, 2024.

The space has been turned into a roller skating rink, decked out in neon lights and music.

There will be themed nights like:

  • Rock 'n' Roll Revival

  • Swifties "Skate it Off"

  • TikTok Top Hits

  • Seoul Sounscape K-pop Nights

Here's how much tickets will cost:

Each ticket entitles a person to a two-hour timeslot and roller skate rental.

Tickets can be purchased here.

Arcade and carnival gamers

There are also arcade games curated by Timezone, as well as carnival games and rides.

Arcade games include Centipede Chaos, Operation Ghosts, and Mario Kart Arcade DX Twin.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Amusement rides to look forward to include an LED Water Boat and Battle Ships Merry-Go-Round.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Visitors can stand a chance to win prizes by playing carnival games like Lobster Pot and Hook a Duck.

Arcade and carnival credits

Arcade and carnival credits can be purchased here.

@mothership.nova Rollermania 3.0 📍: Plaza Singapura, 68 Orchard Road, Level 7 Carpark, S238839 📅: Nov. 17, 2023 to Jan. 1, 2024 ⏰: Mondays to Thursdays, 10am to 10pm Fridays, Saturdays & public holidays, 10am to 12am 💰: From $17 per person #tiktoksg #WhatToPlay #rollermania #rollerskatesg #thingstodosg ♬ Perfect Night - Sped Up ver. - LE SSERAFIM

Details

Plaza Singapura Level 7 carpark 68 Orchard Road Singapore 238839

Opening hours: Now till Jan. 1, 2024

  • Mondays to Thursdays, Sundays and public holidays: 12pm to 10pm

  • Saturdays and public holiday eves: 11am to 11pm

Top image from Fasiha Nazren and Livia Soh.

Bus service 167 from Sembawang to CBD to end from Dec. 10, 2023

Service 167's route, along with other bus routes. overlaps with the Thomson-East Coast Line (TEL).

November 17, 2023, 07:05 PM

Holland V Market & Food Centre toilet gets 5-star rating, wins 'Best Happy Toilet' award

A pretty good place to do your business.

November 17, 2023, 06:49 PM

Discover Suntec City's LINE FRIENDS mega ball pit & festive premiums from now till Dec. 26

Revel in a snowball of fun.

November 17, 2023, 06:28 PM

Bentley driver allegedly pushed & swore at lorry driver after their vehicles collided in East Coast

The lorry driver had lodged a police report.

November 17, 2023, 06:15 PM

S'pore man, 58, attacked, cursed & spat at 5 people as he couldn't find his way to new workplace

One taxi driver, two passersby and two police officers.

November 17, 2023, 06:13 PM

Marketing agency fined S$10,000 after Starbucks S'pore customers' data leaked, put up for sale on dark web

The data breach was attributed to internal lapses on the side of the developer, Ascentis.

November 17, 2023, 05:42 PM

Timbre+ Eastside closing after Nov. 26, 2023 to 'embark on new chapter & business opportunity'

The venue opened in November 2021.

November 17, 2023, 05:00 PM

Python bites man who tried to release the snake caught near Kallang Bahru coffee shop

The snake was found within a drainage canal approximately 5m away from the coffee shop.

November 17, 2023, 04:18 PM

JJ Lin tears left pinky finger tendon while trying to catch a glass bottle

He needs to wear a cast for six weeks.

November 17, 2023, 03:58 PM

Marina Bay Countdown 2024 to include colour-changing fireworks, go-kart arena & winter playground

Fun-filled countdown.

November 17, 2023, 03:13 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.