Indoor retro roller skating rink at Plaza Singapura car park till Jan. 1, 2024

A retro roller-skating rink has popped up at Plaza Singapura.

Located at the seventh-floor car park of Plaza Singapura, RollerMania 3.0 is taking place till Jan. 1, 2024.

The space has been turned into a roller skating rink, decked out in neon lights and music.

There will be themed nights like:

Rock 'n' Roll Revival

Swifties "Skate it Off"

TikTok Top Hits

Seoul Sounscape K-pop Nights

Here's how much tickets will cost:

Each ticket entitles a person to a two-hour timeslot and roller skate rental.

Tickets can be purchased here.

Arcade and carnival gamers

There are also arcade games curated by Timezone, as well as carnival games and rides.

Arcade games include Centipede Chaos, Operation Ghosts, and Mario Kart Arcade DX Twin.

Amusement rides to look forward to include an LED Water Boat and Battle Ships Merry-Go-Round.

Visitors can stand a chance to win prizes by playing carnival games like Lobster Pot and Hook a Duck.

Arcade and carnival credits

Arcade and carnival credits can be purchased here.

Details

Plaza Singapura Level 7 carpark 68 Orchard Road Singapore 238839

Opening hours: Now till Jan. 1, 2024

Mondays to Thursdays, Sundays and public holidays: 12pm to 10pm

Saturdays and public holiday eves: 11am to 11pm

Top image from Fasiha Nazren and Livia Soh.