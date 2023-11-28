Rat falls & lands on tray with food at Tangs Market, startles diners

A rat dropped from the ceiling of a food court, landing on a tray with food and startled diners.

Someone took a video, showing the rodent left twitching on the tray.

Startled some diners

From the video, the rat could be seen on a tray with a bowl of noodles and a fried meat cutlet.

It first appeared motionless, lying on its side. Then it twitched, startling diners nearby who let out loud shouts.

One diner exclaimed, "Oh my god, it's still moving! Eh, somebody do something."

Some were amused, laughing at the situation.

Other diners at the surrounding tables seemed to catch wind of what happened, turning around to cast glances at the rodent.

However, most of them appeared unperturbed by the disruption and carried on with their meals.

Happened on Nov. 25, 2023

According to Stomp, the incident happened on Nov. 25, 2023, at Tangs Market, a food court located in the basement of Tang Plaza on Orchard Road.

The food court is under the Fei Siong Group.

A video of the incident was shared on the Chinese social media platform Xiaohongshu before it went viral on other social media platforms.

SFA investigating

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said on Nov. 28 that they are investigating the incident.

"Food safety is a joint responsibility. While SFA puts in place and enforces the regulatory measures, food operators must play their part by adhering to good food hygiene and preparation practices," said the agency.

"SFA will not hesitate to take enforcement action against errant food operators."

Mothership has contacted the Fei Siong Group for more information.

Top image from Xiaohongshu