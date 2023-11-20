Back

Site occupied by Raffles Town Club will be redeveloped for residential use after lease expiry in 2026

The club can continue its operations at its current site until the lease expires on Oct. 17, 2026.

Winnie Li | November 20, 2023, 06:00 PM

The lease for the land currently occupied by the Raffles Town Club will not be renewed when it expires on Oct. 17, 2026, announced the Singapore Land Authority (SLA) and the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA).

The site, located at 1 Plymouth Avenue near Stevens MRT interchange, will be slated for future residential development, added the agencies in a joint media release issued on Nov. 20, 2023.

Image via Google Maps

Officially opened in 2000, the Raffles Town Club (RTC) is a multi-faceted lifestyle venue that offers its members facilities and services for their culinary, business, and recreational needs, according to its website.

Redevelopment of site to support future land demand

According to SLA and URA, the redevelopment of the site for residential use will "support future housing demand" and "enhance the residential character of the precinct".

The redevelopment will also enable future residents to "benefit from the transport infrastructure and connectivity" to the city and around Singapore.

The plan aligns with the focus on redeveloping brownfield sites — land which has been cleared for industrial or urban use — as much as possible to meet future demand for land, including housing, added SLA and URA.

RTC can continue operations until 2026

While the lease for the land currently occupied by RTC will not be renewed upon its expiry, RTC can continue its operations at its current site for now, said the agencies.

However, on Oct. 17, 2026, when the lease is due to expire, RTC will be required to return the land to the state.

SLA said it will work closely with RTC on the return of the land.

Top image via Raffles Town Club/Facebook

