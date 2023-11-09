Man who hacked python's head with cleaver in Boon Lay market fined S$1,000

The man who killed a python at Boon Lay Place Market has been fined by the National Parks Board (NParks).

"The National Parks Board investigated a case involving a man killing a python at Boon Lay Place in April 2023, and imposed a composition fine of S$1,000 against the man for killing the snake," NParks group director for wildlife management Ryan Lee told CNA.

What he did

According to a Facebook post by the Animal Concerns Research and Education Society (Acres), a witness had sent over a video of the man hitting the snake with crates on Apr. 18.

When the python wrapped itself around his leg, he picked it up and hit its head with a bucket.

Bystanders were also seen laughing and throwing items at the animal.

The man later brought the snake into the market and hacked at its head with a cleaver, killing it.

It's a crime

The animal was identified as a reticulated python, a protected species native to Singapore.

These non-venomous constrictors are shy creatures that usually stay clear of humans.

They don't attack unless provoked.

It is an offence to "intentionally kill, trap, take or keep any wildlife in any place unless the person has the Director‑General’s written approval to do so", according to Singapore's Wildlife Act.

First-time offenders may be fined up to S$10,000, jailed for up to six months, or both.

