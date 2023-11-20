Back

Youth, 16, & man, 33, allegedly robbed victim, 33, trying to buy cryptocurrency with S$81,060 cash in Punggol

Investigations against a 27-year-old suspect are still ongoing.

Brenda Khoo | November 20, 2023, 12:08 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

A 16-year-old male and a 33-year-old man were charged in court on Nov. 20, 2023, for conspiring to rob another 33-year-old man of S$81,060.

The 33-year-old man is Firdaus Muhammad Abdul Aziz, according to CNA.

The Children and Young Persons Act prohibits identifying accused persons under 18.

The alleged robbery occurred over the weekend at Block 199A, Punggol Field.

16-year-old youth allegedly took out a knife

According to a Nov. 19 press release by the Singapore Police Force (SPF), the victim received an offer from a stranger on Telegram to trade crypto tokens for cash.

The victim followed the stranger's instructions and met with the 16-year-old youth at Punggol Field to hand him S$81,060 worth of cash.

While counting the cash, the youth allegedly grabbed a bag containing the cash and fled.

When the victim gave chase, the youth allegedly took out a kitchen knife but dropped it.

The youth was detained with the help of two men and one woman.

The police arrested the youth, and the cash was fully recovered.

Another 27-year-old arrested

With the help of extensive ground enquiries and images from police cameras, SPF officers identified Firdaus and one 27-year-old suspect who was also allegedly involved in the case.

On the same day as the robbery, Firdaus was arrested near Circuit Road, while the 27-year-old man was later arrested along Ang Mo Kio Avenue 9.

Firdaus and the youth are scheduled to return to court on Nov. 27.

If convicted of robbery, a person can be jailed for two to 10 years and given no less than six strokes of the cane.

Police investigations against the 27-year-old suspect are ongoing.

The police advised members of the public in the news release not to carry large amounts of cash in public.

"When confronted in a robbery, members of the public should remain calm, take note of the physical appearance and distinctive features of the perpetrator, and call for the police as soon as possible," said SPF in the news release.

Top image from Singapore Police Force.

17 motorists in S'pore, aged 26-58, charged for drink driving offences

If you drive, don't drink.

November 20, 2023, 11:03 AM

4 kittens looking for forever home at adoption drive by Cat Welfare Society in Boon Keng on Nov. 25

Having a pet is a lifelong responsibility.

November 20, 2023, 09:23 AM

Biden again calls Xi a 'dictator', China slams remark as 'extremely wrong' & 'irresponsible'

This time in San Francisco.

November 19, 2023, 07:29 PM

Taylor Swift postpones concert in Rio de Janeiro due to heat & death of fan at performance

Oh no.

November 19, 2023, 06:57 PM

3 endangered turtles & 1 stingray caught in fishing nets off Lazarus Island, good Samaritans help free them

One of the turtles, a critically endangered green turtle, has reportedly died.

November 19, 2023, 05:49 PM

Artist Yip Yew Chong 'almost cried' when family of man who inspired recurring Sikh character in murals attended book launch

The man watched Yip paint his provision shop mural at Everton Road every day for two weeks in 2015.

November 19, 2023, 04:50 PM

Israel & Hamas reach tentative, US-backed deal to pause hostilities & free hostages in Gaza

This could be the "first sustained pause in conflict in Gaza".

November 19, 2023, 03:05 PM

Firsthand: The sharp rise & fall of rubbish chute burglaries in S’pore

Reports of such cases became almost non-existent from even the mid-90s onwards.

November 19, 2023, 02:21 PM

Even in a complicated world, there are opportunities: PM Lee concludes his APEC 2023 visit

Even in an increasingly complex world rife with global tensions, PM Lee said that prospects are still looking up for Singapore, and that the country is still in a good position to take advantage of opportunities.

November 19, 2023, 02:00 PM

Up to 85% off beds & more at Four Star’s annual Black Friday sale from Nov. 22 to 26

You snooze, you lose.

November 19, 2023, 11:56 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.