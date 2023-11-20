Youth, 16, & man, 33, allegedly robbed victim, 33, trying to buy cryptocurrency with S$81,060 cash in Punggol

A 16-year-old male and a 33-year-old man were charged in court on Nov. 20, 2023, for conspiring to rob another 33-year-old man of S$81,060.

The 33-year-old man is Firdaus Muhammad Abdul Aziz, according to CNA.

The Children and Young Persons Act prohibits identifying accused persons under 18.

The alleged robbery occurred over the weekend at Block 199A, Punggol Field.

16-year-old youth allegedly took out a knife

According to a Nov. 19 press release by the Singapore Police Force (SPF), the victim received an offer from a stranger on Telegram to trade crypto tokens for cash.

The victim followed the stranger's instructions and met with the 16-year-old youth at Punggol Field to hand him S$81,060 worth of cash.

While counting the cash, the youth allegedly grabbed a bag containing the cash and fled.

When the victim gave chase, the youth allegedly took out a kitchen knife but dropped it.

The youth was detained with the help of two men and one woman.

The police arrested the youth, and the cash was fully recovered.

Another 27-year-old arrested

With the help of extensive ground enquiries and images from police cameras, SPF officers identified Firdaus and one 27-year-old suspect who was also allegedly involved in the case.

On the same day as the robbery, Firdaus was arrested near Circuit Road, while the 27-year-old man was later arrested along Ang Mo Kio Avenue 9.

Firdaus and the youth are scheduled to return to court on Nov. 27.

If convicted of robbery, a person can be jailed for two to 10 years and given no less than six strokes of the cane.

Police investigations against the 27-year-old suspect are ongoing.

The police advised members of the public in the news release not to carry large amounts of cash in public.

"When confronted in a robbery, members of the public should remain calm, take note of the physical appearance and distinctive features of the perpetrator, and call for the police as soon as possible," said SPF in the news release.

Top image from Singapore Police Force.