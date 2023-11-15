PSLE results to be released on Nov. 22, 2023

The results of the 2023 Primary School Leaving Examination (PSLE) will be released on Nov. 22, 2023 at 11am, the Ministry of Education (MOE) said in a press release.

Candidates can receive their results from their respective primary schools, which will instruct them on how to do so.

For those unable to return to school to collect their results, they may appoint a proxy to do so on their behalf by Nov. 24, 2023.

Form for submitting secondary school choices will be given with PSLE results

In addition, the submission of secondary school choices will be made available at 11:30am on the same day.

The Secondary 1 (S1) Option Form to select secondary schools will also be given to eligible students together with their PSLE results.

This form provides key information regarding the submission of school choices.

It will also provide a unique S1 Personal Identification Number (S1 PIN) which students should use to log in to the Secondary 1 Internet System (S1-IS) and submit their secondary school choices and options online.

According to MOE, the S1-IS will be accessible from 11:30am on Nov. 22 to 3pm on Nov. 28 through MOE's S1 Posting website.

Parents who require assistance with their online submission may contact the student's primary school before 3pm on Nov. 28.

Secondary school posting results to be released from Dec. 20-22

The secondary school posting results will be released from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22.

These results can be accessed through the following means:

By SMS, if the applicant provides a local mobile number during the application process,

The S1-IS using the student's Birth Certificate number / FIN, and the S1 PIN, or

At the student's primary school.

No need for students to report to their secondary schools upon receiving their results

MOE added that it is not necessary for students to report to their posted secondary schools upon receiving their posting results.

Instead, students should refer to their posted schools' websites after receiving their posting results for more information, such as the reporting details, booklist, and purchase of books and uniforms.

Parents who are on the Parents Gateway (PG) will also receive instructions from the posted schools.

If students are unable to report to their posted secondary school on the first day of school in January 2024 due to valid reasons, they should inform their posted secondary school directly after receiving their posting results to confirm that they are taking up the place.

The school will be able to reserve the place for them.

