Back

PSLE results to be released on Nov. 22, 2023

Secondary school posting results will be released from Dec. 20-22.

Matthias Ang | November 15, 2023, 03:22 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

The results of the 2023 Primary School Leaving Examination (PSLE) will be released on Nov. 22, 2023 at 11am, the Ministry of Education (MOE) said in a press release.

Candidates can receive their results from their respective primary schools, which will instruct them on how to do so.

For those unable to return to school to collect their results, they may appoint a proxy to do so on their behalf by Nov. 24, 2023.

Form for submitting secondary school choices will be given with PSLE results

In addition, the submission of secondary school choices will be made available at 11:30am on the same day.

The Secondary 1 (S1) Option Form to select secondary schools will also be given to eligible students together with their PSLE results.

This form provides key information regarding the submission of school choices.

It will also provide a unique S1 Personal Identification Number (S1 PIN) which students should use to log in to the Secondary 1 Internet System (S1-IS) and submit their secondary school choices and options online.

According to MOE, the S1-IS will be accessible from 11:30am on Nov. 22 to 3pm on Nov. 28 through MOE's S1 Posting website.

Parents who require assistance with their online submission may contact the student's primary school before 3pm on Nov. 28.

Secondary school posting results to be released from Dec. 20-22

The secondary school posting results will be released from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22.

These results can be accessed through the following means:

  • By SMS, if the applicant provides a local mobile number during the application process,

  • The S1-IS using the student's Birth Certificate number / FIN, and the S1 PIN, or

  • At the student's primary school.

No need for students to report to their secondary schools upon receiving their results

MOE added that it is not necessary for students to report to their posted secondary schools upon receiving their posting results.

Instead, students should refer to their posted schools' websites after receiving their posting results for more information, such as the reporting details, booklist, and purchase of books and uniforms.

Parents who are on the Parents Gateway (PG) will also receive instructions from the posted schools.

If students are unable to report to their posted secondary school on the first day of school in January 2024 due to valid reasons, they should inform their posted secondary school directly after receiving their posting results to confirm that they are taking up the place.

The school will be able to reserve the place for them.

Top image from MOE

Former Workers' Party Hougang MP Yaw Shin Leong collapsed during morning jog in Beijing, China

He was 47.

November 15, 2023, 02:54 PM

Somehow, former UK PM David Cameron has returned, as foreign secretary

He's back.

November 15, 2023, 02:49 PM

Man in China films wife having sex with influential monk & blackmails him for S$600,000

Zhang has since been suspended from his post while the couple are facing extortion charges.

November 15, 2023, 02:22 PM

All adult S'poreans to get S$200-S$800 Assurance Package cash payments in Dec. 2023

Singaporeans can check their eligibility for the payouts by logging in at the Assurance Package official website with their Singpass.

November 15, 2023, 11:54 AM

Recurring Sikh character in Yip Yew Chong's art based on real man who watched him paint for 2 weeks

Back in 2015, the man would stop on his bicycle twice a day every day to observe Yip paint.

November 15, 2023, 09:58 AM

Former Workers' Party Hougang MP Yaw Shin Leong, 47, dies

No cause of death was revealed.

November 15, 2023, 02:05 AM

Ex-NUS student installs ‘smoke detector’ cameras in hostel toilets to peep at women showering, gets caught & expelled

He committed the offences over half a year.

November 15, 2023, 12:03 AM

Brawl erupts in S'pore rugby match after player kicks motionless opponent, S'pore Rugby Union investigating

Two players were sent off.

November 14, 2023, 11:38 PM

Taxi driver, 70, jailed for losing control of taxi & killing man, 51, at Paya Lebar Square taxi stand

He dozed off while waiting for a customer and lost control of the taxi after he woke up to move it forward.

November 14, 2023, 10:00 PM

Jurong East residents complain about ‘massage parlours’ proliferating in neighbourhood

Residents claim they offer "special services".

November 14, 2023, 08:05 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.