Pop-up space in Punggol made from 6 containers to host programmes for children & youth

The programmes focus on their mental wellbeing and personal development.

Ashley Tan | November 11, 2023, 02:25 PM

A new pop-up space located at the open field next to Blk 211 Punggol Walk was launched on Nov. 11.

Photo by Josiah Lee

Three zones

The Lighthouse, set up by local charity Suncare SG, will host programmes and pilots dedicated to supporting the mental wellbeing and personal development of children and youths.

It is comprised of six repurposed shipping containers, and the indoor space has three zones:

  1. Family Cove — an activity centre for conducting parenting programmes. Suncare SG also offers specialised programmes for parents and caregivers to "encourage positive parenting and caregiver sensitivity".

  2. Pit Stop — a space dedicated to peer-to-peer support, mentoring and counselling.

  3. eXpression — a space for children and youths to express themselves creatively.

Photo from Sun Xueling / FB

Photo from Sun Xueling / FB

Programmes at The Lighthouse include "Operation: Alright!", where guided theatrical exercises and artwork allow participants to explore and express themselves.

Additionally, Suncare SG will be able to pilot "science-based interventions" in Punggol through The Lighthouse, with the aim of "equipping youths with the skills, self-confidence and support necessary to become happy and well-rounded individuals," said Chairperson of Suncare SG Chong Yap Seng in a press release.

Photo from Sun Xueling / FB

One volunteer-led programme by Suncare SG matches children and youths from vulnerable families with study and personal development mentors.

Photo by Josiah Lee

Minister of State for Social and Family Development Sun Xueling, who is also a Suncare SG advisor, spoke during the launch.

The MP for Punggol West SMC said:

"At The Lighthouse, we'll be featuring programmes that look to strengthen confidence amongst our young people, to raise awareness and have better self regulation of their emotions, as well as to build resilience and empower them to realise their dream and be the best version of themselves.

We believe that it is through supporting the growth and the resilience of our youths that they are better empowered to pursue their dreams."

Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean was also a Guest of Honour at the launch.

Photo by Josiah Lee

Top photo by Josiah Lee and Sun Xueling / FB

