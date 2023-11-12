Back

S'pore police officer explains why she's working in Little India this Deepavali rather than being with friends & family

Duty-bound.

Belmont Lay | November 12, 2023, 06:44 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

A Singapore Police Force officer, who could have taken time off to be with family and friends this Deepavali, was instead on the ground working.

Put her language skills to use

Sergeant Nivetha Vijayakumar, an officer from Rochor Neighbourhood Police Centre (NPC), explained why she volunteered to go on patrol in Little India this Deepavali festive weekend, in an interview published by the SPF.

"My team is extremely supportive and had asked me to consider taking leave, but I felt that my Tamil language skills would be helpful during this period," Nivetha explained.

She added that as this was her "first year as an officer, this Deepavali is unique".

She also said she has her family's blessings.

"My family understands my responsibilities and recognise that for officers, duty never takes a break," she added.

"Instead of visiting relatives, I’ll be with my team, my extended family, watching over everyone while they celebrate. At day’s end, I’ll go back to my family for a belated celebration with my heart full, knowing I’ve fulfilled my duty."

Joined in 2022

As part of her duty, Nivetha has to ensure safety on the roads and pedestrian walkways, as well as keep an eye on revellers and people on the streets who are less aware of their surroundings due to the festivities.

It was also revealed that Nivetha joined the SPF a year ago.

She completed her six-month Basic Police Officer’s Course, and an attachment as a Ground Response Force (GRF) officer at Choa Chu Kang NPC, before joining Rochor NPC in February 2023.

She said: "I've been inspired by the dedication of Singapore Police Force (SPF) officers since childhood. This fuelled a lifelong passion in me to make a positive impact on my community."

"So I took the plunge and applied to join the SPF in 2022."

All photos via SPF

Cyclist collides with motorcyclist while attempting right turn at Anchorvale Link, gets thrown into air

The cyclist was heading straight speedily before he tried to slow down his bike with his right foot to make a turn in the middle of the road.

November 13, 2023, 11:39 AM

HDB lifts were once some of the most dangerous places in S’pore. What happened?

Firsthand Looks Back: In the 80s, 90s, and even the 2000s, lift robberies had Singaporeans worried about wearing their favourite jewellery out of the house.

November 13, 2023, 11:39 AM

AMK man who uses roast duck to catch rats finds pregnant rat that gives birth to 10 hairless babies in his trap

The rats were likely attracted to garbage that had been accumulating in the area.

November 13, 2023, 11:28 AM

M'sian man said he 'felt giddy' after woman spoke to him at JB checkpoint, worried about 'mind-control scam'

Is this an urban legend?

November 13, 2023, 04:54 AM

Student, 27, loses life savings of S$45,590 after online lover convinces him to transfer it to fake Balenciaga account

The woman had asked him to transfer money to a fake Balenciaga account in order to earn a 10 per cent commission.

November 12, 2023, 07:07 PM

S'porean ex-pop star Stella Huang remarries

Confirmed.

November 12, 2023, 06:58 PM

Free 2-hour bicycle rentals at Changi Airport for passengers who layover in S'pore from Nov. 13, 2023

Visit the Jurassic Mile and go as far as East Coast Park.

November 12, 2023, 04:26 PM

Van squeezes between 2 vehicles along ECP, crashes into bushes & road divider

No injuries were reported.

November 12, 2023, 03:48 PM

Swish Rolls, previously at Cluny Court, opens at Paragon

Croon for croons.

November 12, 2023, 03:17 PM

The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands Christmas decorations up

Who's ready for Christmas?

November 12, 2023, 03:01 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.