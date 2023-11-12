S'pore police officer explains why she's working in Little India this Deepavali rather than being with friends & family

A Singapore Police Force officer, who could have taken time off to be with family and friends this Deepavali, was instead on the ground working.

Put her language skills to use

Sergeant Nivetha Vijayakumar, an officer from Rochor Neighbourhood Police Centre (NPC), explained why she volunteered to go on patrol in Little India this Deepavali festive weekend, in an interview published by the SPF.

"My team is extremely supportive and had asked me to consider taking leave, but I felt that my Tamil language skills would be helpful during this period," Nivetha explained.

She added that as this was her "first year as an officer, this Deepavali is unique".

She also said she has her family's blessings.

"My family understands my responsibilities and recognise that for officers, duty never takes a break," she added.

"Instead of visiting relatives, I’ll be with my team, my extended family, watching over everyone while they celebrate. At day’s end, I’ll go back to my family for a belated celebration with my heart full, knowing I’ve fulfilled my duty."

Joined in 2022

As part of her duty, Nivetha has to ensure safety on the roads and pedestrian walkways, as well as keep an eye on revellers and people on the streets who are less aware of their surroundings due to the festivities.

It was also revealed that Nivetha joined the SPF a year ago.

She completed her six-month Basic Police Officer’s Course, and an attachment as a Ground Response Force (GRF) officer at Choa Chu Kang NPC, before joining Rochor NPC in February 2023.

She said: "I've been inspired by the dedication of Singapore Police Force (SPF) officers since childhood. This fuelled a lifelong passion in me to make a positive impact on my community."

"So I took the plunge and applied to join the SPF in 2022."

All photos via SPF