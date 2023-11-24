Back

Viking-themed Christmas floral display at Gardens by the Bay till Jan. 1, 2024

'Tis the season.

Fasiha Nazren | November 24, 2023, 11:47 AM

Gardens by the Bay will be having a festive floral display, Poinsettia Wishes, at the Flower Dome.

With the theme of "A Nordic Christmas Adventure", the winter land display is inspired by the seafaring voyagers from the eighth to 11th centuries.

Photo by Lee Wei Lin.

Viking-themed

Visitors will get to see symbols and representations of the Viking age, including the longship and the set-up of a traditional feast.

Photo by Lee Wei Lin.

There will also be Nisses, mythological creatures from Nordic folklore that look like a hybrid between a garden gnome and Santa Claus.

Photo by Lee Wei Lin.

A part of the display will feature a postcard wall filled with heartfelt messages to Santa.

These wishes are written by beneficiaries from the Children's Cancer Foundation (CCF) and will be delivered to Santa's post offices in Rovaniemi, Finland and Drøbak, Norway.

Photo by Lee Wei Lin.

Photo by Lee Wei Lin.

Poinsettia Wishes features over 20 varieties of poinsettias and more than 20 real Christmas trees up to 6m tall.

Photo by Lee Wei Lin.

There will also be meet-and-greet sessions with Santa and music performances presented in partnership with Nordic embassies.

Poinsettia Wishes - A Nordic Christmas Adventure

Flower Dome at Gardens by the Bay, 18 Marina Gardens Drive Singapore 018953

When: 9am to 9pm, now till Jan. 1, 2024

How much:

Singapore resident's rate

Adult (13 and above): S$12

Senior Citizen (60 and above): S$8

Child (three to 12): S$8

Top image from Lee Wei Lin.

