Back

Primary 6 student catches male teacher, 44, taking upskirt photos of female teacher, 28, during oral exam

He was secretly in love with her.

Daniel Seow | November 01, 2023, 05:07 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

A 44-year-old primary school teacher repeatedly took upskirt images of a younger female colleague over two months.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the man claimed to be "secretly in love" with her.

A Primary 6 student saw him taking upskirt images of the 28-year-old female teacher during an oral examination.

The man was charged with voyeurism and violating the Computer Misuse Act. He was sentenced to six weeks' jail on Oct. 30, 2023.

The first upskirt incident

The court heard that the man had been teaching at the primary school since 2020, Shin Min reported.

On Jul. 4, 2021, while the victim was teaching music in a classroom, the man arrived at 8:30am to prepare for his maths class.

While the victim was preoccupied with the students, he snuck out his phone and secretly took upskirt images of her.

Forwarded private messages from her phone to himself

On Aug. 27, 2021, after the female victim returned to the staffroom from using the washroom, she realised her messages to another person had been forwarded to the man.

She was sure she had locked the phone and didn't know how he accessed it.

The victim was also unable to tell if the man had forwarded other files.

Victim lodged police report

That same month, a Primary 6 student saw the man take an upskirt photo of the female teacher during an oral examination.

Troubled by the man's behaviour, the victim lodged a police report on Sep. 18, 2021.

In the report, she stated that she sat opposite the accused in the staffroom, with a low partition separating their desks.

She added that in July 2021, she discovered that the man had placed his mobile phone at the corner of the partition, with the camera pointed at her, but could not verify if he was filming.

Arrested, found with upskirt photos on phone and laptop

Police seized the male teacher's phone on Sep. 29, 2021, as part of investigations.

They found upskirt photos of the victim stored on the device.

Additionally, police searched the man's laptop and found photos and videos that he had secretly recorded of the victim in the staffroom, over a period from Aug. 20, 2020, to Sep. 17, 2021.

Top image from Mothership.

S'pore Parliament will debate the Israel-Hamas war. Here's everything the govt, WP & PSP have said so far.

Almost all official statements reiterate Singapore's long held position of calling for a negotiated two-state solution as the only route to peace.

November 01, 2023, 04:58 PM

Japan man, 86, arrested after taking 2 women hostage at gunpoint, barricading post office for 8 hours

Neither of the two hostages was injured.

November 01, 2023, 04:39 PM

Websites of S'pore public hospitals, polyclinics still down due to internet access disruption

Clinical services remain unaffected.

November 01, 2023, 04:24 PM

Man, 25, jailed for threatening ex-girlfriend, 35, with black magic & sharing her nude photos online

He thought she wanted to bring other men home.

November 01, 2023, 03:41 PM

Thai owner of Sheffield Wednesday asks '20,000 fans to each pay S$166' to save their football club

Thai tuna tycoon tells true-believers to tally their tenners to tackle team's tab.

November 01, 2023, 02:39 PM

Police investigating man pooping on floor at Marina Bay Sands

Marina Bay Sands is also aware of the incident and is looking into it.

November 01, 2023, 02:28 PM

McDonald's S'pore launching NewJeans collab with Korean sweet & spicy chicken, dark chocolate sea salt frappe on Nov. 2, 2023

Oh my, oh my god.

November 01, 2023, 02:03 PM

Websites of S'pore public hospitals & polyclinics down

Websites down.

November 01, 2023, 01:29 PM

Changi Airport must be ready to capture future growth & reduce carbon footprint as it grows: Teo Chee Hean

The expanded T2 can now handle 28 million passengers in a year and include innovative solutions to improve the passengers' experience.

November 01, 2023, 12:53 PM

Changi Airport T2 reopens with 14m digital waterfall, Southeast Asia's 1st Funko pop-up & more

More reasons to reach the airport four hours before your flight.

November 01, 2023, 12:15 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.