S'porean's 'Otter Ballerina' photo wins runner-up in 2023 Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards

An otter pirouetting amidst a green backdrop of swaying leaves, tail drawing a curve in the air and paws lifted high.

That's the image a local otter watcher and wildlife photographer, who goes by the name "Otter Kwek" on Facebook, snapped of the amphibious creature at Bishan Park on Mar. 14, 2023.

The photo later emerged the winner of a category in the yearly Comedy Wildlife Photographer Awards, and the overall runner-up in the competition.

"Lucky shot"

Speaking to Mothership, Kwek shared that the image was "a lucky shot".

He later decided to submit the photo to the competition at a friend's suggestion, and titled it "Otter Ballerina", with the accompanying description:

"An otter ballerina gracefully dances in an Arabesque position. The otter was leaping while attempting to grasp the overhanging leaves, and during an unusual landing, it ended up in the Arabesque pose. I showed this photo to a ballet teacher, and she commented that the otter is a natural but just needs to tuck in its tummy a bit — precisely what a ballet teacher would advise."

The photo won the Creatures Under the Sea category, which is a category for animals that live in water.

According to the Comedy Wildlife Photographer Awards website, "the spectrum [for this category] is broad", as it includes not just fish, but also mammals, amphibians and reptiles that call the water their home.

Kwek told Mothership that he is "thrilled and deeply humbled" by the win, as this is his first time submitting a photo for a competition.

He also described the outcome as "unexpected".

In a Facebook post, Kwek gave a shout-out to the photo subject, an otter from the Zouk family.

"A massive shout-out and heartfelt thanks to the Zouk otters! Their fantastic coordination and natural charm made them the best models anyone could ask for. Working with these playful creatures was an absolute joy and made this achievement possible."

The Zouk family is known as the most urbanised family of otters in Singapore, and have been seen at Plaza Singapura, KK Women's and Children's Hospital, as well as near the Istana.

Other winners

The Comedy Wildlife Photographer Awards first started in 2015, and accepts entries from novice and expert photographers from all around the world. Entry to the competition is free.

A total of 1,800 photos were submitted from 85 countries to the Comedy Wildlife Photographer Awards this year, Ottercity shared.

Other photos that won this year include some greenfinches that appeared to be in the middle of an argument, a ground squirrel leaping into the air and falling back onto the ground, and a Western grey kangaroo that looked like it was playing an air guitar.

The latter won the Alex Walker’s Serian Creatures of the Land category, and was also the overall winner of the competition.

