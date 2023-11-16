Back

Orchard Road Christmas light-up returns from Nov. 16 with cotton candy theme & repurposed decor

Dazzling Orchard Road.

Ilyda Chua | November 16, 2023, 09:56 PM

Events

'Tis the season for Orchard Road's annual Christmas light-up.

The light-up ceremony took place on Nov. 16, officiated by President Tharman Shanmugaratnam at Shaw House Urban Plaza.

Photo by Mothership.

This year marks its 40th edition. The theme: a child's imagination.

Here's what it looks like.

Candy clouds

The decorations mimic a "cotton candy cloud dreamscape", with pastel LED clouds amid seasonal motifs like candy canes, Christmas trees, and reindeer.

Photo by Mothership.

In the name of sustainability, the light-up also includes LED lights and decor from past years.

Solar panels have also been installed for two Christmas set pieces, said the Orchard Road Business Association in a press release.

Photo by Mothership.

Other stuff

There's more to come though.

This year's festivities include three Great Christmas Villages and a Christmas eve street party along Orchard Road.

The Great Christmas Villages will be located outside:

  • Shaw House, from Nov. 24

  • Ngee Ann City, from Dec. 8

  • Plaza Singapura, from Dec. 1

The village outside Shaw House will feature a double-storey carousel and ferris wheel.

Photo by Mothership.

The one outside Ngee Ann City will have a Euro Swing ride, an arcade and food trucks, while the Plaza Singapura instalment will have a giant bouncy castle and balloon dome.

Photo by Mothership.

