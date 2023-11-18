Back

OpenAI, company behind ChatGPT, fires 38-year-old CEO & co-founder Sam Altman

Its chief technology officer Mira Murati will serve as interim CEO.

Syahindah Ishak | November 18, 2023, 11:55 AM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

OpenAI, the company that developed language model-based chatbot ChatGPT, has fired its CEO and co-founder Sam Altman.

The board "no longer has confidence" in his ability

In a blog post on Nov. 17, 2023, the company explained that Altman's abrupt departure followed "a deliberative review process" by the board.

It was concluded that Altman, 38, was "not consistently candid in his communications" with the board, thus hindering its ability to exercise its responsibilities.

"The board no longer has confidence in his ability to continue leading OpenAI," the company added.

OpenAI's board of directors said in a statement:

"OpenAI was deliberately structured to advance our mission: to ensure that artificial general intelligence benefits all humanity. The board remains fully committed to serving this mission.

We are grateful for Sam's many contributions to the founding and growth of OpenAI. At the same time, we believe new leadership is necessary as we move forward."

After news of his departure broke, Altman uploaded a post on X (formerly Twitter), saying that he "loved" his time in OpenAI.

"It was transformative for me personally, and hopefully the world a little bit. Most of all I loved working with such talented people."

He added that he will "have more to say" about what's next at a later date.

According to Reuters and The New York Timesboth Altman and OpenAI could not be reached for further comments.

Mira Murati to serve as interim CEO

In its blog post, OpenAI also announced that the company's chief technology officer Mira Murati will serve as interim CEO, effective immediately.

She has been a member of the company's leadership team for five years.

The board of directors said that it has the "utmost confidence" in Murati's ability to lead OpenAI in this transition period.

"As the leader of the company's research, product, and safety functions, Mira is exceptionally qualified to step into the role of interim CEO," the board added.

A search process is underway to identify a "permanent successor", OpenAI said.

OpenAI president & co-founder Greg Brockman: "I quit"

As part of the leadership transition, OpenAI also announced that its president and co-founder Greg Brockman will be stepping down as chairman of the board, but will remain in his role at the company, reporting to the CEO.

However, Brockman later said in a post on X: "Based on today's news, I quit."

Brockman declined to comment when contacted by The New York Times.

The exits of Altman and Brockman leave chief scientist Ilya Sutskever as the sole OpenAI founder remaining on its board.

Microsoft remains committed to partnership with OpenAI

OpenAI released ChatGPT in November 2022, and the chatbot quickly became one of the world's fastest-growing software applications.

A form of generative AI, ChatGPT is trained to follow an instruction in a prompt and provide a detailed response.

ChatGPT was backed by billions of dollars from Microsoft, OpenAI's closest partner.

Following news of OpenAI's leadership transition, Microsoft chairman and CEO Satya Nadella said in a statement that his company remains committed to its partnership with OpenAI, as well as to Murati and the team.

"Together, we will continue to deliver the meaningful benefits of this technology to the world," he added.

Top images via OpenAI/YouTube & Rolf van Root/Unsplash.

'Running Man' in S'pore: Cast tries spicy satay, gets painful massage & visits zoo in upcoming episodes

First of two episodes set in Singapore.

November 18, 2023, 10:44 AM

Billionaire Kwek Leng Beng once faced off against Donald Trump over an NYC hotel. What happened?

Kwek and his business partner later succeeded in buying the hotel for US$83 million less than what Trump paid seven years ago.

November 18, 2023, 10:12 AM

S'porean wins nature photography award for photo of sea creature clinging onto plastic bag

He titled his work "The Sad Poncho".

November 17, 2023, 11:53 PM

Indoor retro roller skating rink at Plaza Singapura car park till Jan. 1, 2024

Back to the 80s.

November 17, 2023, 07:08 PM

Bus service 167 from Sembawang to CBD to end from Dec. 10, 2023

Service 167's route, along with other bus routes. overlaps with the Thomson-East Coast Line (TEL).

November 17, 2023, 07:05 PM

Holland V Market & Food Centre toilet gets 5-star rating, wins 'Best Happy Toilet' award

A pretty good place to do your business.

November 17, 2023, 06:49 PM

Discover Suntec City's LINE FRIENDS mega ball pit & festive premiums from now till Dec. 26

Revel in a snowball of fun.

November 17, 2023, 06:28 PM

Bentley driver allegedly pushed & swore at lorry driver after their vehicles collided in East Coast

The lorry driver had lodged a police report.

November 17, 2023, 06:15 PM

S'pore man, 58, attacked, cursed & spat at 5 people as he couldn't find his way to new workplace

One taxi driver, two passersby and two police officers.

November 17, 2023, 06:13 PM

Marketing agency fined S$10,000 after Starbucks S'pore customers' data leaked, put up for sale on dark web

The data breach was attributed to internal lapses on the side of the developer, Ascentis.

November 17, 2023, 05:42 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.