Giordano to sell Old Chang Kee-themed T-shirts, umbrellas, caps & more from Dec. 1

Love Old Chang Kee?
Really love Old Chang Kee?
Show your love off to the world (or at least Singapore) with themed merchandise from the upcoming Old Chang Kee x Giordano collection.
Here's what's on the menu.
T-shirts (S$23)
Tote bags (S$16)
Caps (S$16)
Umbrellas (S$26)
The items will retail from Dec. 1 to 31, while stocks last, at all Giordano stores in Singapore.
Purchase with purchase
There's also an additional promotion.
Purchase S$10 worth of OCK snacks at selected outlets to get the tote bag and umbrella at discounted prices of S$6 and S$8 respectively.
Namely, these outlets:
- Changi Airport Terminal 2 (Transit Area)
- Changi Airport Terminal 3 (Transit Area)
- Paragon
- REX (No. 19 Mackenzie Road Flagship Store)
- Jewel
- Change Alley Mall
- NEX
- Singapore Cruise Centre
- Bird Paradise
- Sentosa Beach Station
OCK Rewards app members are also eligible for 10 per cent off items from OCK x Giordano collection merchandise.
