Giordano to sell Old Chang Kee-themed T-shirts, umbrellas, caps & more from Dec. 1

Love Old Chang Kee?

Really love Old Chang Kee?

Show your love off to the world (or at least Singapore) with themed merchandise from the upcoming Old Chang Kee x Giordano collection.

Here's what's on the menu.

T-shirts (S$23)

Tote bags (S$16)

Caps (S$16)

Umbrellas (S$26)

The items will retail from Dec. 1 to 31, while stocks last, at all Giordano stores in Singapore.

Purchase with purchase

There's also an additional promotion.

Purchase S$10 worth of OCK snacks at selected outlets to get the tote bag and umbrella at discounted prices of S$6 and S$8 respectively.

Namely, these outlets:

Changi Airport Terminal 2 (Transit Area)

Changi Airport Terminal 3 (Transit Area)

Paragon

REX (No. 19 Mackenzie Road Flagship Store)

Jewel

Change Alley Mall

NEX

Singapore Cruise Centre

Bird Paradise

Sentosa Beach Station

OCK Rewards app members are also eligible for 10 per cent off items from OCK x Giordano collection merchandise.

Top image from Old Chang Kee x Giordano