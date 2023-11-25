Back

Giordano to sell Old Chang Kee-themed T-shirts, umbrellas, caps & more from Dec. 1

Yum.

Ilyda Chua | November 25, 2023, 05:08 PM

Love Old Chang Kee?

Really love Old Chang Kee?

Show your love off to the world (or at least Singapore) with themed merchandise from the upcoming Old Chang Kee x Giordano collection.

Here's what's on the menu.

T-shirts (S$23)

Photo from OCK x Giordano

Photo from OCK x Giordano

Photo from OCK x Giordano

Photo from OCK x Giordano

Tote bags (S$16)

Photo from OCK x Giordano

Caps (S$16)

Photo from OCK x Giordano

Photo from OCK x Giordano

Umbrellas (S$26)

Photo from OCK x Giordano

Photo from OCK x Giordano

The items will retail from Dec. 1 to 31, while stocks last, at all Giordano stores in Singapore.

Purchase with purchase

There's also an additional promotion.

Purchase S$10 worth of OCK snacks at selected outlets to get the tote bag and umbrella at discounted prices of S$6 and S$8 respectively.

Namely, these outlets:

  • Changi Airport Terminal 2 (Transit Area)

  • Changi Airport Terminal 3 (Transit Area)

  • Paragon

  • REX (No. 19 Mackenzie Road Flagship Store)

  • Jewel

  • Change Alley Mall

  • NEX

  • Singapore Cruise Centre

  • Bird Paradise

  • Sentosa Beach Station

OCK Rewards app members are also eligible for 10 per cent off items from OCK x Giordano collection merchandise.

Top image from Old Chang Kee x Giordano

