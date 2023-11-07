OCBC digital banking & PayNow down, bank cites 'intermittent technical issues'

Update: OCBC reported on Nov. 7 afternoon that their Internet Banking, OCBC Digital App Funds Transfer, and PayNow services have resumed.

OCBC stated that they experienced technical issues affecting Funds Transfer and PayNow services on the OCBC Digital app and Internet Banking platform from around 12 noon on Nov. 7. These services were restored at about 2:30pm.

Some customers were having trouble using OCBC's app and PayNow service on Nov. 7.

The bank acknowledged the issues in a notification in its app that read: "You may have difficulty accessing our banking and payment services. We are sorry for any inconvenience and are working to bring things back to normal as soon as possible."

Some users found that they were unable to tap the PayNow icon and access the service.

Those who did manage to access the functions in the app were met with another notification that said the service was "temporarily unavailable".

Others who tried to make a PayNow transfer were unable to select a recipient to proceed with the payment.

They were met with a notification that said that their chosen contact was not registered with the service, according to CNA.

OCBC cites technical issues

In a Facebook post at 1:45pm, OCBC said it was experiencing "intermittent technical issues" with the funds transfer service offered via the OCBC Digital app and internet banking.

"If you need to make an urgent transfer, please consider using other modes of payment such as credit cards and/or NETs. We are working hard to resolve this issue asap, sorry for any inconvenience caused," the post read.

In response to some complaints in the comments section of its Facebook page, the bank replied: "We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused. There appears to be an intermittent slowness, please try accessing it again at a later time, thank you."

Mothership has reached out to OCBC for comment.

Top images via Mothership