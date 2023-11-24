No united opposition bid for Taiwan as KMT & TPP field separate candidates

Despite hopes that the Kuomintang (KMT) and Taiwan People's Party (TPP) would be able to join forces, the two opposition parties have elected to compete separately in the Jan. 2024 election.

On Nov. 24, the deadline for parties to register their candidates for the presidential election, KMT's nominee Hou Yu-ih selected media personality Jaw Shaw-kong as his running mate.

Meanwhile, Ko Wen-je of the TPP selected Cynthia Wu Hsin-Ying, a member of Taiwan's Legislative Yuan (the equivalent of Singapore's Parliament), as his running mate.

This means that the incumbent DPP and their candidate, William Lai Ching-te, will not face a united campaign from his top two rivals.

Jaw Shaw-kong, KMT's choice

Jaw, 73, is described as a TV political commentator by Taiwan News, although he was previously involved in local politics.

He served as a member of the Taipei City Council and was elected to the Legislative Yuan in the 1990s. He resigned his seat to run for Mayor of Taipei City, losing to future Taiwan president Chen Shui-bian. Jaw then retired from politics.

A 2004 Taipei Times article described Jaw as a "unification fundamentalist", referring to Taiwan's relations with China.

Jaw believes that peace with mainland China will help to "avoid war", according to Taiwan News, citing his media appearances and commentary.

He has also hit out at critics who label him a "communist sympathiser" for expressing opposition to the U.S.

BREAKING: Taiwan's largest opposition party, the Kuomintang (KMT), announces Jaw Shao-kang as their VP pick for the January 13 election.

Cynthia Wu Hsin-Ying

Meanwhile, the TPP has turned to Wu, a lawmaker from their own party.

According to Tatler Asia, the U.S.-born Wu previously worked for investment and wealth firm Merrill Lynch in London, and then moved to Taiwan to work in the "family business", Shin Kong Group.

Wu pledged to use her business background to "serve Taiwan", Taiwan News reported, as Wu spoke to reporters after her candidacy was announced.

In first remarks after after registering her VP bid, Wu pledged to use her background in international business to serve Taiwan.

The failure of the two opposition parties to reach an agreement leaves Lai and the DPP in "pole position", according to Al Jazeera.

Hou blamed Ko and the TPP for the collapse of the joint bid.

"The failure of the (KMT-TPP) coalition has disappointed 60 percent of the public. I called Ko at the last minute, but he did not answer. We have waited until the last moment.”

Top image from Hou Yu-ih's Facebook