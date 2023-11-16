Nintendo pop-up store at Jewel Changi Airport till Jan. 1, 2024

The Nintendo POP-UP STORE is now open at Jewel Changi Airport till Jan. 1, 2024.
First in Southeast Asia
This is the first Nintendo pop-up store in Southeast Asia.
The store features merchandise from games like "Super Mario", "Animal Crossing" and "The Legend of Zelda".
Previously, such merchandise items were only available at Nintendo Tokyo, Nintendo Osaka and Nintendo Kyoto.
Here's a look at some of the merchandise available:
The pop-up store in Singapore features six exclusively-designed postcards with a Singaporean theme.
Shoppers who spend S$80 or more in a single transaction in the store will receive one of the limited edition postcards, while stocks last.
Pipe Around the World
The Shiseido Forest Valley in Jewel Changi Airport will also be decked in Super Mario-themed decor.
Fans can take photos of themselves with characters from the game like Princess Peach, Toad, Bowser, Goomba and Yoshi.
There are also two-metre-tall displays of a "?" block, a "Super Star" and the "Super Mushroom", as well as the iconic game pipes.
Details
Nintendo POP-UP STORE in SINGAPORE
Opening hours: 10am to 10pm
Jewel Changi Airport #04-220/221 78 Airport Boulevard Singapore 819666
Top image from Mothership
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.