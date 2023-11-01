McDonald's S'pore launching NewJeans collab with Korean sweet & spicy chicken, dark chocolate sea salt frappe on Nov. 2, 2023

After months of waiting, the McDonald's x NewJeans collaboration is finally hitting our shores.
The fast food restaurant collaborated with the popular K-pop girl group to launch the all-new K-Sweet & Spicy Chicken McCrispy.
The limited-time offering features fried chicken coated in a sweet and spicy glaze.
The K-Sweet & Spicy Chicken McCrispy starts from S$7.05 a la carte and S$9.25 for a value meal which includes a small-sized drink and criss-cut fries.
There's also the new Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Frappe (additional S$1.20) if you'd prefer another drink.
The limited-edition meal will come in NewJeans-themed packaging, featuring its signature rabbit motif.
