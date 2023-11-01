Back

McDonald's S'pore launching NewJeans collab with Korean sweet & spicy chicken, dark chocolate sea salt frappe on Nov. 2, 2023

Oh my, oh my god.

Fasiha Nazren | November 01, 2023, 02:03 PM

Events

Do you know of an F&B place that should be featured on Mothership? Tell us more at [email protected].

After months of waiting, the McDonald's x NewJeans collaboration is finally hitting our shores.

The fast food restaurant collaborated with the popular K-pop girl group to launch the all-new K-Sweet & Spicy Chicken McCrispy.

Photo from McDonald's Singapore.

The limited-time offering features fried chicken coated in a sweet and spicy glaze.

The K-Sweet & Spicy Chicken McCrispy starts from S$7.05 a la carte and S$9.25 for a value meal which includes a small-sized drink and criss-cut fries.

Photo from McDonald's Singapore.

There's also the new Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Frappe (additional S$1.20) if you'd prefer another drink.

Photo from McDonald's Singapore.

The limited-edition meal will come in NewJeans-themed packaging, featuring its signature rabbit motif.

Photo from McDonald's Singapore.

Top image from McDonald's Singapore.

Websites of S'pore public hospitals & polyclinics down

Websites down.

November 01, 2023, 01:29 PM

Changi Airport must be ready to capture future growth & reduce carbon footprint as it grows: Teo Chee Hean

The expanded T2 can now handle 28 million passengers in a year and include innovative solutions to improve the passengers' experience.

November 01, 2023, 12:53 PM

Changi Airport T2 reopens with 14m digital waterfall, Southeast Asia's 1st Funko pop-up & more

More reasons to reach the airport four hours before your flight.

November 01, 2023, 12:15 PM

WeWork, once valued at S$64.4 billion, planning to file for bankruptcy

Valued at US$47 billion in 2019.

November 01, 2023, 12:13 PM

JB fatal stabbing: S'porean man, 26, charged with taking meth & murdering M'sian man, 25

The alleged murder happened on Oct. 27 morning outside a KTV nightclub.

November 01, 2023, 11:19 AM

We formed a ‘Mentaiko Loverz Association’ to try out Domino’s mentaiko pizzas

We ate the pizzas with pizzazz.

November 01, 2023, 11:00 AM

3-month-old corgi born with bad eye looks for adoptive family in S'pore, finds it in 10 hours

Such a baby.

November 01, 2023, 08:13 AM

Mother of South Korean actor who died in Itaewon crush shares grief-filled note on anniversary of tragedy

One year on.

October 31, 2023, 10:28 PM

HDB reports record deficit of S$5.38b in FY2022, due to higher flat completions & upgrading works

Minister Desmond Lee noted that HDB is spending more to keep housing affordable and accessible.

October 31, 2023, 09:49 PM

S'pore woman, 49, married with 2 children, gets jail for charming younger men into giving her over S$300,000

Her surname is Kwek.

October 31, 2023, 08:50 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.