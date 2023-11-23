Back

New marine-themed children's section at Central Public Library when it reopens on Jan. 12, 2024

Sea-riously.

Ashley Tan | November 23, 2023, 02:27 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

The Central Public Library at the National Library Building on Victoria Street is set to reopen on Jan. 12, 2024 after a one-and-a-half-year closure.

Upon its reopening, there will be a refreshed children's section which will focus on marine biodiversity, making for the first marine biodiversity-themed learning space for children at a Singapore public library.

Corals and sea jellies

The section, which will be called Children's Biodiversity Library by S.E.A. Aquarium, is a partnership between the National Library Board (NLB) and Resorts World Sentosa (RWS).

RWS committed S$1 million in funding through its community development arm, RWS Cares, to support the set up of the space and related programmes.

The space will comprise three broad areas.

The Open Ocean Zone includes the Coral Zone and Sea Jelly Zone, decorated with features as per their namesake.

Visitors can learn about the roles coral reefs play in the marine ecosystem, as well as check out shark jaw and coral skeleton specimens from the S.E.A. Aquarium.

Photo from Resorts World Sentosa

Photo from Resorts World Sentosa

The Intertidal Zone is where visitors can learn about the organisms living on marine shorelines through interpretative displays.

Photo from Resorts World Sentosa

Aside from educational material on marine life, the space also houses the Central Public Library’s children’s collection of books.

Submarine-themed educational space

Lastly, the Submarine Room, designed to resemble the interior of the underwater vehicle, is a dedicated space to conduct educational programmes, which can be led by trained volunteers on marine biology and conservation.

Photo from Resorts World Sentosa

The monthly programmes, developed by NLB and the S.E.A. Aquarium, include an interactive human library activity where children get to meet real-life divers and aquarists, intertidal animal art workshops, storytelling sessions, upcycling workshops, and more.

"We hope to inspire [children] to treasure our biodiversity and take action to protect it," said NLB’s Chief Executive Officer, Ng Cher Pong.

Top photo from Resorts World Sentosa

Lucid cafe at Jalan Besar closing after 3 years due to 'untenable operating costs'

nOoooooOoOoooOO.

November 23, 2023, 12:22 PM

Roof of SBS Transit bus peeled off after hitting tree in Bishan

A 55-year-old male passenger was conveyed to the hospital.

November 23, 2023, 12:10 PM

Some 40 cyclists take up 2 lanes along Sembawang Road at 5am

A motorist felt that the presence of such a large group of cyclists on the road was dangerous.

November 23, 2023, 12:08 PM

MFA director-general charged for delivering Panadol & luxury watches in diplomatic packages

He allegedly lied that the luxury watches belonged to his father.

November 23, 2023, 11:17 AM

MPs' Q&A on constitutional changes allowing S'pore presidents to hold international roles in private capacities

10 MPs spoke on the matter and DPM Lawrence Wong addressed their concerns.

November 23, 2023, 10:17 AM

Man, 43, allegedly uses sleight of hand to swap S$318,000 diamond ring for replica at MBS

The staff alerted security as the texture of the price tag felt different.

November 23, 2023, 10:05 AM

S'pore private hire driver made S$1,017 over 48 trips after driving for 22 hours to win staycation

Concerns about the safety of such a feat were raised online.

November 23, 2023, 02:26 AM

Car hits mum & daughter at Woodlands Ave 5 junction on Monday, another car hits elderly woman at same junction on Wednesday

2 accidents at the same spot in 3 days.

November 23, 2023, 01:26 AM

TikTok influencer Simonboy gifts girlfriend '5-figure' diamond Rolex for sticking with him through thick & thin

"Whatever that I get for myself, she must have the same."

November 22, 2023, 11:15 PM

S'pore govt 'very conscious' of cost of living pressures, is lean & efficient to reduce burden on taxpayer: PM Lee

“A PAP government is a government on the workers’ side.”

November 22, 2023, 11:15 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.