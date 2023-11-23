New marine-themed children's section at Central Public Library when it reopens on Jan. 12, 2024

The Central Public Library at the National Library Building on Victoria Street is set to reopen on Jan. 12, 2024 after a one-and-a-half-year closure.

Upon its reopening, there will be a refreshed children's section which will focus on marine biodiversity, making for the first marine biodiversity-themed learning space for children at a Singapore public library.

Corals and sea jellies

The section, which will be called Children's Biodiversity Library by S.E.A. Aquarium, is a partnership between the National Library Board (NLB) and Resorts World Sentosa (RWS).

RWS committed S$1 million in funding through its community development arm, RWS Cares, to support the set up of the space and related programmes.

The space will comprise three broad areas.

The Open Ocean Zone includes the Coral Zone and Sea Jelly Zone, decorated with features as per their namesake.

Visitors can learn about the roles coral reefs play in the marine ecosystem, as well as check out shark jaw and coral skeleton specimens from the S.E.A. Aquarium.

The Intertidal Zone is where visitors can learn about the organisms living on marine shorelines through interpretative displays.

Aside from educational material on marine life, the space also houses the Central Public Library’s children’s collection of books.

Submarine-themed educational space

Lastly, the Submarine Room, designed to resemble the interior of the underwater vehicle, is a dedicated space to conduct educational programmes, which can be led by trained volunteers on marine biology and conservation.

The monthly programmes, developed by NLB and the S.E.A. Aquarium, include an interactive human library activity where children get to meet real-life divers and aquarists, intertidal animal art workshops, storytelling sessions, upcycling workshops, and more.

"We hope to inspire [children] to treasure our biodiversity and take action to protect it," said NLB’s Chief Executive Officer, Ng Cher Pong.

Top photo from Resorts World Sentosa