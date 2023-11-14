Back

New Disney+ subscription plans cost S$12.98 & S$15.98 per month, up from original S$11.98

Ouch.

Julia Yee | November 14, 2023, 06:56 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Disney+ has implemented new subscription plans for Singapore.

The dream factory first brought its official streaming site to local shores in February 2021.

Back then, access to the site's contents only came with one default subscription plan of S$11.98 per month.

With effect from Nov. 1, 2023, the platform has raised its price.

It now allows subscribers to choose between two different subscription tiers, Standard and Premium, costing S$12.98 and S$15.98 respectively per month.

Disney+ Premium (S$15.98)

Some Disney+ fans might've been dismayed to see this notification pop up upon entering the app of late.

Image via Mothership reader

This is because subscribers' existing "Disney+" plans appear to have been automatically switched to what is now called "Disney+ Premium", which costs S$4 more per month.

Besides the S$15.98 monthly fee, the site also offers an annual plan costing S$159.98.

The Premium plan features:

  • Up to 4K Ultra HD and HDR video

  • Up to Dolby Atmos audio

  • Streaming on 4 devices

  • Ad-free streaming

  • Downloads on up to 10 devices

Disney+ Standard (S$12.98)

If the pinch of the price hike is too much for you to bear, you can head over to the "Account" section and make the move to the "Disney+ Standard" plan instead.

The cheaper tier will set you back S$12.98 per month.

Opting for the annual plan will saddle you with a discounted bill of S$129.98 each year.

The Standard plan features:

  • Up to 1080p Full HD video

  • Up to 5.1 audio

  • Streaming on 2 devices

  • Ad-free streaming

  • Downloads on up to 10 devices

Related story

Top images via Mothership reader and Lilo & Stitch 2

Job hop? No, thanks: How a chemist is still having an adventure at CPF after joining as fresh grad 13 years ago

She took the plunge and has not looked back since.

November 14, 2023, 06:55 PM

Nepal latest country to ban TikTok, app 'disturbed social cohesion'

The move comes days after the country issued a set of 19 guidelines on what not-to-do on social media.

November 14, 2023, 06:38 PM

Pioneer accident: Man, 43, dies after being pinned under lorry that flipped on its side

RIP.

November 14, 2023, 06:03 PM

S’pore man, 30, dresses up as Santa Claus to give out chocolates in office because X’mas makes him Santa-mental

Merry Christmas.

November 14, 2023, 06:00 PM

Fierce fighting in Myanmar sees Shan State armies make significant gains against junta

China has called for stability and reconciliation, but reports indicate it has grown frustrated with Myanmar's approach to cross-border crime.

November 14, 2023, 04:53 PM

RSAF F-16 jet makes emergency landing at Changi Airport

The aircraft had a deflated tire upon landing.

November 14, 2023, 04:47 PM

S'pore multi-storey car park car wash bay new machine costs S$3 for 3 mins, used to be S$1

4 additional functions though.

November 14, 2023, 04:26 PM

New RWS hotel The Waterfront to begin construction in 2024, has 700 keys

Things to look forward to.

November 14, 2023, 03:09 PM

Man, 32, chases woman with fruit knife in Geylang, allegedly stabs her rescuer, 46, in abdomen

He was eventually subdued when a second man came to help.

November 14, 2023, 02:57 PM

Oatside launches dairy-free ice cream with flavours like chocolate & peanut butter cookie dough

For those with lactose intolerance.

November 14, 2023, 02:12 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.