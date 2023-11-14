New Disney+ subscription plans cost S$12.98 & S$15.98 per month, up from original S$11.98

Disney+ has implemented new subscription plans for Singapore.

The dream factory first brought its official streaming site to local shores in February 2021.

Back then, access to the site's contents only came with one default subscription plan of S$11.98 per month.

With effect from Nov. 1, 2023, the platform has raised its price.

It now allows subscribers to choose between two different subscription tiers, Standard and Premium, costing S$12.98 and S$15.98 respectively per month.

Disney+ Premium (S$15.98)

Some Disney+ fans might've been dismayed to see this notification pop up upon entering the app of late.

This is because subscribers' existing "Disney+" plans appear to have been automatically switched to what is now called "Disney+ Premium", which costs S$4 more per month.

Besides the S$15.98 monthly fee, the site also offers an annual plan costing S$159.98.

The Premium plan features:

Up to 4K Ultra HD and HDR video

Up to Dolby Atmos audio

Streaming on 4 devices

Ad-free streaming

Downloads on up to 10 devices

Disney+ Standard (S$12.98)

If the pinch of the price hike is too much for you to bear, you can head over to the "Account" section and make the move to the "Disney+ Standard" plan instead.

The cheaper tier will set you back S$12.98 per month.

Opting for the annual plan will saddle you with a discounted bill of S$129.98 each year.

The Standard plan features:

Up to 1080p Full HD video

Up to 5.1 audio

Streaming on 2 devices

Ad-free streaming

Downloads on up to 10 devices

