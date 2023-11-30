Car crashes into M'sia coffee shop, kills woman, 76, in front of husband, 82

One moment, they were having breakfast together. The next moment, she was gone.

When a car crashed into an eatery in Malaysia, killing his wife before his very eyes, an 82-year-old man couldn't fathom what had happened and couldn't leave his seat.

Local police investigators, probably empathising with the man's plight, decided to leave him alone and cordoned off the place — with the man still sitting on the same chair he was on when he had breakfast with his late wife.

In a daze

China Press reported that on the morning of Nov. 24, the pair, surnamed Tan, were having breakfast together at the eatery in Taman Meranti, Bahau.

Tan had limited mobility and narrowly escaped the tragedy that claimed the life of his wife.

Both of them were Bahau locals.

Following the tragedy, many friends and strangers came forward to console him, but he just stayed there in a daze.

Accident caused by male driver, 78

Local police said that the vehicle's driver is a 78-year-old male, as reported by Free Malaysia Today.

He was trying to park his car in front of the shop but accidentally pressed the accelerator instead.

As a result, his vehicle hit two women who were eating inside the restaurant, police said.

Tan's wife, 76, suffered serious neck injuries from the collision and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another 35-year-old woman was taken to a local hospital with light injuries.

The driver was brought to the district police headquarters to assist with investigations.

Top image from China Press on Facebook.