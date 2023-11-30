Back

Car crashes into M'sia coffee shop, kills woman, 76, in front of husband, 82

The husband was in shock and couldn't leave his seat for a while.

Daniel Seow | November 30, 2023, 04:07 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

One moment, they were having breakfast together. The next moment, she was gone.

When a car crashed into an eatery in Malaysia, killing his wife before his very eyes, an 82-year-old man couldn't fathom what had happened and couldn't leave his seat.

Local police investigators, probably empathising with the man's plight, decided to leave him alone and cordoned off the place — with the man still sitting on the same chair he was on when he had breakfast with his late wife.

Image via China Press

In a daze

China Press reported that on the morning of Nov. 24, the pair, surnamed Tan, were having breakfast together at the eatery in Taman Meranti, Bahau.

Tan had limited mobility and narrowly escaped the tragedy that claimed the life of his wife.

Both of them were Bahau locals.

Following the tragedy, many friends and strangers came forward to console him, but he just stayed there in a daze.

Image from China Press on Facebook.

Accident caused by male driver, 78

Local police said that the vehicle's driver is a 78-year-old male, as reported by Free Malaysia Today.

He was trying to park his car in front of the shop but accidentally pressed the accelerator instead.

As a result, his vehicle hit two women who were eating inside the restaurant, police said.

Tan's wife, 76, suffered serious neck injuries from the collision and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another 35-year-old woman was taken to a local hospital with light injuries.

The driver was brought to the district police headquarters to assist with investigations.

Top image from China Press on Facebook.

Bride, a KFC fan, does KFC-themed wedding lunch with her man in Choa Chu Kang

A finger-lickin' good dream come true.

November 30, 2023, 03:29 PM

See therapy horses, shop at a Christmas market & take part in art workshops for a good cause from Dec. 14 - 17, 2023

All ticket proceeds go to a charity, EQUAL.

November 30, 2023, 02:45 PM

Man, 64, asks women for donations & molests them on pretext of black magic & massage to relieve pain

He was charged on Nov. 29, 2023.

November 30, 2023, 01:57 PM

S'pore sends 2nd tranche of aid to Gaza, S'poreans contributed over S$7 million in aid so far

The first tranche was handed over by Maliki Osman earlier in November.

November 30, 2023, 01:55 PM

Buangkok Hawker Centre opens at Sengkang Grand Mall with 38 stalls & over 550 seats

Foooooood.

November 30, 2023, 11:56 AM

Shanti Pereira gets S$315,000 for Asian & SEA Games heroics

Singapore walked away with 158 SEA Games medals and 16 Asian Games medals.

November 30, 2023, 11:45 AM

Sinaran Cahaya Bedok Corner in Bedok Food Centre suspended 2 weeks for selling food containing foreign matter, preparing food outside licenced premises

It is closed from Nov. 28 to Dec. 11.

November 30, 2023, 11:30 AM

Henry Kissinger, former US Secretary of State, dies at 100

He won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1973 in controversial circumstances.

November 30, 2023, 10:54 AM

Dai Lou at Marina Country Club in Punggol suspended 2 weeks for infestation on premises

It is closed from Nov. 28 to Dec. 11.

November 30, 2023, 10:49 AM

Sembawang Town Council seals off void deck to stop children from playing football

The town council said it acted in response to feedback about noise and the measure is temporary.

November 30, 2023, 02:25 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.