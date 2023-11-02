Back

Man, 19, allegedly molested 4 women, aged 18-23, in 1 night inside & outside Cecil Street club

A 13-year-old girl and 14-year-old girl were allegedly molested in separate incidents.

Zhangxin Zheng | November 02, 2023, 06:50 PM

Eight men, aged between 19 and 66, were charged in court on Nov. 1, 2023, for their suspected involvement in separate cases of outrage of modesty, the Singapore police revealed in an Oct. 31 press release.

The cases are as follows:

1. Molested multiple women in 1 night

On Oct. 24, 2022, a 19-year-old man allegedly molested four different women, aged between 18 and 23, within and outside the entrance of a club along Cecil Street.

The man was subsequently arrested at the scene by police officers who attended to the incident.

The man was charged with six counts of outrage of modesty.

2. Molested girl, 13

On Oct. 26, 2022, a 51-year-old man allegedly molested a 13-year-old girl at a playground along Kampong Wak Hassan.

A police report was lodged on the following day.

Through swift follow-up investigations, police officers arrested the man within 12 hours of the report.

The man was charged with one count of outrage of modesty of a person below 14 years of age.

3. Molested teen, 17

On Feb. 12, 2023, a 54-year-old man allegedly molested a 17-year-old man in the lift of an HDB block along Telok Blangah Drive.

The man was charged with one count of outrage of modesty.

4. Molested woman at lift landing

On May 21, 2023, a 28-year-old man allegedly molested a 37-year-old woman at a lift landing of an HDB block along Toh Guan Road.

Through follow-up investigations and with the aid of images from police cameras and CCTV cameras, the police managed to identify the man within the same day.

The man was charged with one count of outrage of modesty.

5. Molested girl, 14, on bus

On July 4, 2023, a 66-year-old man allegedly molested a 14-year-old girl on board a public bus along Bukit Batok West Avenue 5.

Through extensive follow-up investigations and ground enquiries, the police managed to establish the man’s identity.

The man was charged with one count of outrage of modesty.

6. Molested woman in club

On Aug. 26, 2023, a 21-year-old man allegedly molested a 24-year-old woman at a club along Bayfront Avenue.

The man was detained at the club and subsequently arrested at the scene by police officers who attended to the incident.

The man was charged with one count of outrage of modesty.

7. Molested woman in club

On Sep. 10, 2023, a 40-year-old man allegedly molested a 23-year-old woman within a club along Bayfront Avenue.

Through extensive follow-up investigations, the police managed to establish the man’s identity and arrested him on Sep. 14.

The man was charged with one count of outrage of modesty.

8. Molested woman in casino

On Sep. 29, 2023, a 30-year-old man allegedly molested a 21-year-old woman at a casino along Bayfront Avenue.

The man was subsequently arrested at the scene by police officers who attended to the incident.

The man was charged with one count of outrage of modesty.

The offence of outrage of modesty carries a jail term, which may extend to three years, a fine, caning, or any combination of such punishments.

The offence of outrage of modesty of a person below 14 years of age carries a jail term, which may extend to five years, a fine, caning, or any combination of such punishments.

Top photo via Google Maps

