MFA director-general charged for delivering Panadol & luxury watches in diplomatic packages

A director-general at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) was hauled to court on Nov. 23, 2023, for allegedly using diplomatic bags to send Panadol to his personal acquaintance in China and instigating another diplomat to use them to receive luxury watches.

According to The Straits Times (ST) and CNA, Gilbert Oh Hin Kwan, 44, faces three charges, including deceiving MFA, abetting the cheating of the ministry and giving false information to a public servant.

Panadol and luxury watches

Charge sheets seen by ST show that he allegedly sent a package containing Panadol from Singapore to Beijing via the diplomatic bag service in December 2022.

He allegedly told MFA it was for a colleague, Dion Loke Cheng Wang, who was working in MFA's embassy in Beijing, but it was instead for a personal acquaintance.

In a news release, the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) said, "MFA was induced to accept the package for dispatch via the diplomatic bag service on that basis, which it would not have done had it known the truth.”

Oh also allegedly instigated Loke to send him a package containing luxury watches from China to Singapore via the diplomatic bag service on Jan. 12, 2023.

On Jan. 19, 2023, Oh allegedly gave false information to MFA that the luxury watches in the package belonged to his father.

According to ST, the prosecution was ready to proceed with two of Oh’s three charges if he wished to plead guilty.

Oh’s lawyer asked for more time as he needed to ask for documentation.

The case has been adjourned to Dec. 21.

Top image via Bhutan Times/Facebook & Shopee user