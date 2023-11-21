Jail & S$3,000 fine for Mercedes driver, 42, who shouted at bus driver in Loyang, threw his phone on road

Unhappy when a bus driver honked at him for parking at a bus stop, a 42-year-old Mercedes driver got out of his car and barged onto the bus to confront him.

He also shouted vulgarities at the driver, before snatching the man's phone and throwing it onto the road in October 2022.

A police report was filed against the man, Teo Kian Chin, after a video of the incident circulated on social media.

Teo, a flight attendant, was subsequently charged with causing public nuisance, trespassing and harassment, reported Lianhe Zaobao and The Straits Times (ST).

Parked at bus bay and got honked by driver

The incident happened at a bus stop along Flora Road, around midnight on Oct. 31, 2022.

ST reported that Teo was driving his Mercedes-Benz from Simei back to his home in Kovan after 11pm, and was accompanied by a female friend who was driving a car nearby.

However, Teo had to take a detour from his usual route along the Tampines Expressway (TPE) due to roadworks.

He ended up along Flora Road and stopped his car in the bay of a bus stop to get his bearings.

In doing so, he obstructed a bus trying to enter the bay, so the driver honked and flashed his headlights at Teo's car.

Teo moved forward slightly but stayed within the bay.

As the bus driver was unable to move off, he sounded the horn twice indicating for Teo to move.

Barged onto bus to confront driver and snatch phone

However, Teo did not comply.

Instead, he alighted and approached the bus, before knocking on the window and shouting loudly at the driver.

While the driver reported the incident to the bus operations control centre, Teo's friend stopped her car beside the bus to check on him, blocking traffic on the one-lane road.

Teo went back to his car and shouted vulgarities at the bus driver.

He then went over to the bus and tried to get in by pressing an external emergency button.

The driver was using his mobile phone to record Teo's actions but out of panic, accidentally pressed a button which opened the front entrance doors, Zaobao reported.

Teo managed to barge into the bus before the driver could close the doors.

Once inside, Teo postured aggressively and demanded the driver explain why he had honked him.

He grabbed the driver's phone and closed the camera app, ST reported.

The prosecutor noted that at this point, the driver raised his left arm to protect his head and face out of fear that Teo might hit him.

Threw driver's phone onto road while walking off

Soon, Teo's friend got onto the bus and asked him to leave.

Teo left the bus but did not return the bus driver his phone.

Instead, while walking back to his car, he flung the phone onto the road.

Teo's friend retrieved the phone and passed it back to the driver before driving off with Teo.

A police report was made against Teo the day after the incident, and officers tracked him down after footage of the incident went viral online.

Sentenced to five days' jail, fined S$3,000

Teo was charged with causing public nuisance a few days later, on Nov. 5, 2022.

He later faced six charges in total and pleaded guilty to four of them on Nov. 21 (Tuesday), including causing public nuisance, trespassing and harassment, according to ST and Zaobao.

Teo was sentenced to five days' jail and fined S$3,000.

His driving license will also be suspended for a month following his release.

In mitigation, Teo's defence lawyer had pleaded for a sentence for Teo amounting to a S$4,500 fine, pointing out that Teo has since bought a new phone for the driver, ST reported.

Top image from Roads.SG on Facebook.