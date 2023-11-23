Man, 43, allegedly uses sleight of hand to swap S$318,000 diamond ring for replica at MBS

A 43-year-old man was arrested at a store in Marina Bay Sands (MBS) on Nov. 20 after allegedly using sleight of hand to swap a S$318,000 diamond ring from the shop with a replica.

The incident

The police said in a statement that they were notified about the incident at around 1:15pm.

The man had visited a store at MBS, and indicated his intention to purchase a diamond ring valued at S$318,000.

At around 12:45pm, the man held onto the diamond ring in his left hand, but diverted the staff’s attention to other rings.

When the staff glanced away, he purportedly swapped the diamond ring with a replica ring using his right hand.

How he was caught

The staff realised something was amiss as the price tag of the replica ring had a different texture from that of the diamond ring, and alerted in-house security.

The man was detained and the diamond ring was found to be in his possession.

Police subsequently arrested him at the scene, and the replica ring was seized as a case exhibit.

He was charged in court on Nov. 22 for cheating.

If found guilty, he can be jailed for up to 10 years and fined.

Top image from Singapore Police Force.