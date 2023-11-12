The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands Christmas decorations up

Shoppers in The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands would have noticed the place decked out with Christmas decorations.

As of Nov. 11, a couple of towering Dior Christmas trees, adorned with incandescent designs, have already been erected in what looks like the mall's atrium space.

Photos of the eye-catching sight were shared in the "人在狮城漂" (People wandering around the Lion City) Facebook group on Nov. 11.

In pictures

Here's what the view looks like indoors at night:

Apart from the large Christmas trees perched on the ground, there were smaller ones suspended from the ceiling as well.

Meanwhile, lattices of Christmas lights can be seen lining the passageways in the mall, which add to the ambience at night.

In the day, the same decorations lacked the oomph, as noted by another Facebook user.

These wouldn't be the earliest Christmas decorations spotted this year.

On Oct. 26, a grand Christmas tree decorated with iridescent baubles, stars, and ribbons was spotted in front of Paragon Shopping Centre.

Other pastel coloured lights were also strung up across the roads in the Orchard shopping district.

That's fast.

Top image from Ye Sean on Facebook.