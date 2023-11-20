Maxwell Food Centre drinks stall bid hits S$6,111/month

How much would you bid for a stall if it is right next to a Michelin-starred stall?

A bid for a drinks stall at Maxwell Food Centre has reached a monthly rental bid of S$6,111.

The stall is located near the Michelin-starred Tian Tian Hainanese Chicken Rice, according to Shin Min Daily News on Nov. 20.

Highest rent among drinks stall at Maxwell Food Centre

According to the National Environmental Agency's (NEA) list of successful tenderers for the month of September 2023, the bid for the drinks stall at the hawker centre was secured by Loh Jwee Hwa for S$6,111.

The tender exercise ended on Sep. 26 for that month.

Loh's drinks stall is located next to the Tian Tian Hainanese Chicken rice stall.

This sum of S$6,111 is reportedly the highest monthly rent among the drinks stalls at Maxwell Food Centre.

Facing a competition of 14 other drinks stalls

Vendors told Shin Min that there are already 14 drinks stalls currently in operation at Maxwell Food Centre, so competition would likely be fierce for the new drinks stall operator.

One vendor selling porridge told Shin Min that the #01-012 drinks stall had already gone through five owners since 2012.

Past records from NEA's website showed that the previous owners' bids ranged from S$1,808 to S$5,588.

Another unnamed drinks stall owner said the existing 14 drinks stalls have similar menus, so the new drinks stall owner might need a way to stand out from his or her competitors.

He also told Shin Min that utility bills, fees to wash dishes and rest days would need to be factored into the expenses too.

Previously in November 2023, another former drinks stall bid at Golden Mile Food Centre reached almost S$6,000 per month.

Two months ago, a successful bid of S$6,810 per month was made for a Newton Food Centre hawker stall.

Top image from Shin Min Daily News