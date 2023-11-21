MBS launches Taylor Swift concert packages from S$10,000++, includes 3-night stay & dining experience

Marina Bay Sands has unveiled its exclusive packages for the upcoming Taylor Swift concert in Singapore.

There are three specially curated packages.

"Stay Stay Stay" Package

This package starts from S$10,000++.

It consists of a pair of VIP 2 tickets and a three-night stay at the newly-renovated Sands Premier Garden View Room.

Guests will also get an omakase dining experience for two at KOMA Singapore worth S$1,000++ and S$1,200 Resort Dollars that can be used to access all attractions across Marina Bay Sands.

"Shake it Off" Package

This package starts from S$15,000++.

It consists of a pair of VIP 1 tickets and a three-night stay at the Sands Premier Garden View Suite.

Guests will also get an omakase dining experience for two at WAKUDA Restaurant and Bar worth S$1,000++ and S$1,200 Resort Dollars.

This package also entitles guests to complimentary round-trip limousine transfers.

"Wildest Dreams" Package

This package starts from S$50,000++. It is the most extravagant of the three.

It consists of four VIP 1 tickets and a stay at the two-bedroom Paiza Signature Sea View Suite.

The room comes equipped with a fully integrated karaoke system.

Guests will also get a curated dining experience by celebrity chef Wolfgang Puck at Spago Dining Room worth S$2,000.

On top of that, there's also a top-up of S$2,400 Resort Dollars and all-access passes to attractions across the resort.

Complimentary round-trip limousine transfers are provided.

Other details

Prices are subject to 10 per cent service charge and prevailing GST.

Guests who successfully purchase packages must sign up ahead of their stay to unlock the full suite of privileges accorded to members.

Fans can use a debit or credit card when purchasing packages from MBS's official website.

A Ticketmaster account is not required for purchase during both sales.

Top image from Taylor Swift's Instagram and Wikimedia Commons.