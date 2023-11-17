Back

Marina Bay Countdown 2024 to include colour-changing fireworks, go-kart arena & winter playground

Fun-filled countdown.

Fasiha Nazren | November 17, 2023, 03:13 PM

Events

The Marina Bay Singapore Countdown 2024 is happening in six weeks' time.

This year's countdown celebration, by the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA), will feature various activities and attractions including a fireworks show, light projections and a go-kart arena.

Boom, fireworks

The New Year's Eve fireworks is produced by the team behind the fireworks musical, "Star Island".

Photo from URA's website.

Launched from a more central location of the bay, these fireworks will light up at intervals in the hour leading to midnight of Jan. 1, 2024.

Spanning a total of 12 minutes, the grand finale is said to celebrate Singaporeans' "unyielding spirit as we embrace the future".

Spectators can also look forward to colour-changing fireworks accompanied by specially curated music.

Photo by Avex Asia.

Photo by Avex Asia.

Light projections

"Brightening Lives" is a series of light projection shows presented in partnership with philanthropic organisation, The Majurity Trust.

Light projection artworks will be played on the façades of these Marina Bay landmarks:

  • The Fullerton Hotel Singapore

  • Merlion

  • ArtScience Museum at Marina Bay Sands

The light projections are based on original drawings from students of local educational institutions and depict stories of hope and empowerment.

It is set to run from Dec. 26 to 31.

Pop-up winter playground

Returning this year is pop-up winter playground, Ice Magic: Winter Wonderland.

The event will have a taller and longer snow slope and dual-lane ice slide, as well as ice sculptures.

Photo from Ice Magic.

Photo from Ice Magic.

Photo from Ice Magic.

There are also family-friendly activities like a merry-go-round, arcade games and food and beverage stalls.

It will be open from Dec. 9, 2023 to Jan. 21, 2024.

Early bird tickets are available here.

Go-kart arena

TurboCharged is a new immersive go-kart arena that is set to be at BayFront Event Space.

The pop-up arena will be there from Dec. 14 to 31.

More details will be available soon.

Details released on the Marina Bay Singapore Countdown 2024 can be found here.

Top image from URA's website and Ice Magic.

