Police investigating man pooping on floor at Marina Bay Sands

A man was found squatting with his pants off while defecating on the floor near an entrance located on the first floor of The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands (MBS).

The scene was captured by an onlooker, and the image had been circulating widely online.

However, it remains unclear when the incident took place.

From the image, the location appears to be near an entrance facing the Esplanade.

The Singapore Police Force confirmed with Today that they are investigating the case.

A spokesperson from MBS also told Mothership that the company is aware of the incident and is looking into it.

Top images via Mothership reader & Google Maps