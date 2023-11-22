Back

Body of man, 21, found in Bedok Reservoir

Fiona Tan | November 22, 2023, 12:49 PM

A 21-year-old man allegedly drowned at Bedok Reservoir Park on Nov. 21, 2023.

His corpse was found in the reservoir's waters.

Pronounced dead at scene

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told Mothership that they received a call for assistance at Bedok Reservoir at about 9:10am on Nov. 21.

Similarly, the Singapore Police Force said they were alerted around the same time to a suspected drowning case near the PAssion Wave @ Bedok Reservoir, Chinese daily Shin Min Daily News reported.

Divers from the Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team were deployed for an underwater search operation after SCDF arrived.

They found the man's body and retrieved it.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Wine bottles and other items seen nearby

A backpack and a yellow soft toy were seen near where the body was found, whereas snacks and three alcohol bottles were seen not far away on the steps leading down to the water.

A bicycle was seen lying on a nearby patch of grass.

The police ruled out homicide based on their preliminary investigations.

Investigations are ongoing.

Image from Zaobao website.

Top image from Zaobao website

