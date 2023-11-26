Back

S'porean man eats cai png after epic 25,000km drive across 23 countries in 100 days

Welcome home.

Fiona Tan | November 26, 2023, 02:42 PM

In August 2023, a Singaporean couple set off on an epic road trip.

Cai png after 23 countries, 25,000km and 100 days

Starting in London, the trip involved the couple — Jeremy See and Sharleen Lim — driving some 25,000km and traversing through 23 countries in order to return to home soil.

The couple recently wrapped up their 100-day trip on Nov. 21, according to See's same-day Facebook post.

For a man who just went on a journey taking the road less travelled, See has surprisingly simple taste.

He posted a photo of himself on Nov. 25 with a hearty plate of cai png and a tall cup of iced coffee at a coffee shop.

Image from 施伟龙/Facebook.

He wrote in the caption: "Simple things such as 'cai fan' and 'kopi peng' at a 'kopitiam' are all it takes to put a smile on my face after 100 days driving our own car from London back home to Singapore."

"You can't take the Singapore out of a Singaporean," he added.

Sharing Singaporean culture

See has been documenting their adventures on the social media platform.

Their journey has caught the attention of people from all corners of the world.

This is evident in a comment on See's cai png photo, where a woman said she doesn't know the economic rice meal, but remarked that it looked delicious nevertheless.

See replied to her in a comment to explain what cai png is.

Image screenshot from Facebook.

Other commenters shared which country they were from and thanked See for taking them along on his and his wife's journey.

Image screenshot from Facebook.

Image screenshot from Facebook.

No signs of stopping

This was a sentiment shared by most commenters, who also wanted to know if See would be embarking on another trip in the near future.

Fortunately for them, it appears that See has another road trip on the cards.

In replies to these commenters, he said he would be heading to Thailand, Laos, Cambodia and Vietnam next, but did not elaborate further.

Image screenshot from Facebook.

Image screenshot from Facebook.

Watch See's video

 

Top image from 施伟龙/Facebook

