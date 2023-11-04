Back

S'pore man, 31, arrested for breaking into Geylang restaurant & punching police officer's face

When police attempted to engage him, the 31-year-old man allegedly hurled vulgarities, spat, and punched one officer in the face.

Keyla Supharta | November 04, 2023, 02:48 PM

Events

Telegram Whatsapp

A 31-year-old man was arrested on Nov. 3 for allegedly breaking into a restaurant along Geylang Road with the intention to steal and for punching a police officer in his face.

Forced entry, punched in the face

The police said they received a report of a forced entry at a restaurant along Geylang Road on Nov. 3 at about 11:05am, CNA reported.

The suspect had allegedly taken a total of S$121 in cash.

The Straits Times reported that the man allegedly kicked and punched a restaurant worker while fleeing the scene.

With the help of CCTV footage and through ground inquiries, the police were able to establish the man's identity.

He allegedly hurled vulgarities, spat, and punched a police officer when the police found him.

The man was later arrested.

The 42-year-old officer who was punched in the face was taken conscious to the hospital.

He sustained minor injuries and was discharged on the same day.

Zero tolerance

The 31-year-old suspect will be charged in court on Nov. 4 for housebreaking to commit theft and for voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from discharging his duty.

If found guilty of housebreaking, the suspect may be jailed for up to 10 years and fined.

For voluntarily causing hurt to a public servant, the 31-year-old man may be jailed for up to seven years, fined, or caned.

For using abusive language against a public servant, the man may be jailed for up to 12 months, fined up to S$5,000 or both.

"The police have zero tolerance towards such acts of violence towards police officers or public servants who are carrying out their duties," the police said.

The police added that they will not hesitate to take firm action against those who endanger the safety of their officers.

Top image via Tima Miroshnichenko/Pexels

Man in his 50s found dead in Bukit Merah flat, police investigating alleged murder

The death is believed to have taken place at about 10am on Nov. 4.

November 04, 2023, 01:40 PM

Scoot apologises after 2021 video of its staff scolding passenger whose child jumped on seat trends in 2023

The airline acknowledged that the staff could have handled the situation better.

November 04, 2023, 01:08 PM

Grab M'sia says it stands with 'humanity’ after M'sians threaten to boycott for posts by CEO's wife

Grab emphasised that the company "stands on the side of humanity and hopes for peace and a ceasefire".

November 04, 2023, 12:31 PM

Changi Festive Village 2023: 5m snow slides, candy-themed go-kart & carnival games

Festive fun.

November 04, 2023, 10:38 AM

Ex-prison officer who lost finger movement & was paralysed after car accident wins table tennis bronze medal at Para Games

She is now a mouth painter at ART:DIS and the Mouth and Foot Painting Artists.

November 04, 2023, 10:30 AM

M'sian in Cameron Highlands orders tom yum, kangkong belacan, fried egg & drinks, shocked at S$24 bill

He vowed never to return there again.

November 04, 2023, 09:24 AM

Kenneth Jeyaretnam issued 5th POFMA order over claims on reserves, Ridout road, HDB prices & healthcare expenditure

He is required to publish the correction notice on his blog and social media platforms.

November 03, 2023, 07:05 PM

Commuter encounters woman with feet up on S'pore bus, thinks she's same person arrested previously

The commuter claimed the woman could be observed talking to herself.

November 03, 2023, 06:57 PM

CNB arrests 5 youths, seizes cannabis, Ice, heroin & other drugs worth S$500,000

Four men and one woman were arrested.

November 03, 2023, 06:41 PM

S'pore Traffic Police to get 19 new electric cars in 2024

The TP launched a tender in 2022 for a fleet of 19 EVs to replace ageing highway patrol vehicles in its fleet, which include their BMW, Subaru and Volvo models. 

November 03, 2023, 05:56 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.