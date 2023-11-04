S'pore man, 31, arrested for breaking into Geylang restaurant & punching police officer's face

A 31-year-old man was arrested on Nov. 3 for allegedly breaking into a restaurant along Geylang Road with the intention to steal and for punching a police officer in his face.

Forced entry, punched in the face

The police said they received a report of a forced entry at a restaurant along Geylang Road on Nov. 3 at about 11:05am, CNA reported.

The suspect had allegedly taken a total of S$121 in cash.

The Straits Times reported that the man allegedly kicked and punched a restaurant worker while fleeing the scene.

With the help of CCTV footage and through ground inquiries, the police were able to establish the man's identity.

He allegedly hurled vulgarities, spat, and punched a police officer when the police found him.

The man was later arrested.

The 42-year-old officer who was punched in the face was taken conscious to the hospital.

He sustained minor injuries and was discharged on the same day.

Zero tolerance

The 31-year-old suspect will be charged in court on Nov. 4 for housebreaking to commit theft and for voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from discharging his duty.

If found guilty of housebreaking, the suspect may be jailed for up to 10 years and fined.

For voluntarily causing hurt to a public servant, the 31-year-old man may be jailed for up to seven years, fined, or caned.

For using abusive language against a public servant, the man may be jailed for up to 12 months, fined up to S$5,000 or both.

"The police have zero tolerance towards such acts of violence towards police officers or public servants who are carrying out their duties," the police said.

The police added that they will not hesitate to take firm action against those who endanger the safety of their officers.

Top image via Tima Miroshnichenko/Pexels