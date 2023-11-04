Up to S$6,000 a night luxurious confinement centre opens in Sentosa hotel

A new luxury resort-style confinement centre, which costs up to S$6,000 a night, will be opening its doors to new mothers in Singapore starting in December 2023.

Located in Capella Singapore on Sentosa Island, Bella Villa Maternity and Baby Care Centre was officially launched on Oct. 17.

It is the first international branch of Saint Bella, a Hangzhou-based maternity care company that partners with upscale hotels to provide women with luxurious spaces and experiences to recuperate after giving birth.

Established in 2017, Saint Bella currently has around 50 centres in China and Hong Kong.

Up to S$6,029 a day

Packages at Bella Villa start from S$68,800 for 28 days and go up to S$328,800 for 56 days.

Its most luxurious package for a confinement period of 28 days costs S$168,800, or S$6,029 a day.

The sizes of residences range between 170 sqm for a two-bedroom apartment to 524 sqm for a Capella Manor.

A night at the Capella Manor ordinarily costs around S$17,000.

For more information on Bella Villa, click here.

What to expect

New mothers who choose to do their confinement at Bella Villa can expect to enjoy exclusive round-the-clock care from an experienced nursing team.

A doctor and a traditional Chinese medicine practitioner are also available for consultants.

Post-partum body assessments, stretch mark evaluation, and one-on-one yoga classes are also available.

Two to three family members can accompany the mother and baby during the confinement period, depending on the package selected.

Six meals and snacks are provided every day, with menus carefully prepared by the hotel's executive chef, Eric Neo, working together with a nutritionist.

Overwhelming interest

Lillian Tseng, the Singapore-based director of global expansion for Saint Bella and Bella Villa's parent company PrimeCare International, said that the "luxury resort" environment of Bella Villa is a key attraction, The Straits Times reported.

Tseng said that there has been an overwhelming interest in the luxurious confinement centre so far, mainly from Chinese guests who reside in Singapore and are well aware of the brand in China.

There have also been inquiries from several Singaporeans, and Tseng expects there will be some interest from Indonesians as well.

Planned expansion

Danny Xiang, founder and chief executive of PrimeCare International told The Straits Times in a video call that he planned to open up to five maternity and babycare centres in Singapore at a different price point within two years, catering to middle to high-income families in the little red dot.

Xiang also said he planned to open a maternity and babycare training college in Singapore, similar to the one his company has in China.

"We think Singapore is a hub for us to go international," Xiang said, adding that the company planned to expand to other countries like Thailand, Indonesia, Australia, and the United States.

Top image via Icon Singapore and Saint Bella