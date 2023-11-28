Lorry transporting tree trunk rolls over & hits private bus, 3 injured

While transporting a piece of tree trunk from a felled tree, a lorry rolled over and collided with a private bus.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the lorry driver and a female passenger were injured.

The accident happened on the morning of Nov. 28 along Yishun Avenue 7.

Truck lost its balance

When a Shin Min reporter arrived at the scene, she saw many vehicles had to detour as the road was damaged and the area had been cordoned off.

She also saw a large amount of blood at the scene.

According to employees at the scene, the lorry lost its balance, leading to the collision.

A 35-year-old delivery rider said he noticed a traffic jam when he passed by the industrial park en route to make deliveries.

"I later saw a lorry that was flipped and landed on its side, right next to the private bus," he said.

Two taken to hospital

Responding to Mothership's queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that they were alerted to a road traffic accident along Yishun Avenue 7 at about 7:20am on Nov. 28.

Two persons were conveyed to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, while another was assessed for minor injuries but declined to be sent to the hospital.

A manager of the lorry's company told Shin Min that the lorry driver's injuries were not serious and only injured his hand. The manager claimed that the lorry driver was conscious and spoke to him on the phone.

The bus driver told Shin Min no one on the bus was injured.

Top photo from Shin Min Daily News