60kmh speed limiters a must for lighter lorries in S'pore from Jan. 1, 2024

Capping their top speed.

Belmont Lay | November 06, 2023, 09:14 AM

All lorries in Singapore — with a maximum laden weight (MLW) of between 3,501kg and 12,000kg — must soon be equipped with a speed limiter to ensure that they do not exceed the 60km per hour speed limit.

To reduce fatalities & injuries

The Traffic Police (TP) said in a statement on Nov. 3, 2023, that lorry owners can start installing the devices in 2024 and will be given up to three years to do so, depending on the MLW and registration date of the vehicle.

As of now, it is compulsory for goods vehicles with an MLW exceeding 12,000kg to have a speed limiter installed.

The speed limiter complements other measures intended to reduce fatalities and injuries among all road users, the TP said.

Timeline

For lorries registered before 2018, a speed limiter must be installed before 2026 if their MLW is between 5,001kg and 12,000kg. For those with an MLW of between 3,501kg and 5,000kg, it must be completed before July 2026

Newer lorries registered from 2018 will have to install the device before 2027 if the MLW of their vehicle is between 5,001kg and 12,000kg, and before July 2027 if the MLW is between 3,501kg and 5,000kg.

Speed limiters will also be required for imported lorries to be approved for use from 2026.

During the vehicle’s pre-registration, relevant documentation should be submitted to the Land Transport Authority.

The laws against tampering speed limiters, non-compliant speed limiters and unauthorised speed limiters will be reviewed, TP said.

Companies will have to apply to be an authorised agent online by Nov. 30 to supply, install, rectify, or perform inspections on speed limiters for lorries.

A list of authorised companies will be put up on the police website by Dec. 31, 2023.

Companies that are currently authorised to install speed limiters in other vehicles are also required to apply for an authorisation certificate.

Opt for electronic speed limiter

The TP is urging lorry owners to install an electronic control unit-based speed limiter, which is newer and likely to be less expensive.

But not all lorries are compatible with electronic control unit-based speed limiters.

Owners should consult the device installation companies.

The alternative is the mechanical speed limiter.

Agents authorised by TP will conduct a compliance check after installation to ensure the speed limiter is functioning properly.

Top photo via Unsplash

