Pioneer accident: Man, 43, dies after being pinned under lorry that flipped on its side

A 43-year-old man died after he was pinned under a lorry following an accident at the junction of Benoi Road and Jalan Ahmad Ibrahim on Nov. 14, 2023 morning.

He was allegedly the driver of the lorry, which reportedly collided with a car.

Lorry turned onto its side

According to a video of the incident shared on the Telegram group SgRoad, a lorry could be seen lying on its side across a two-lane road.

A dark-coloured car could be seen in the middle of the junction. Its hood had crumpled in, and a portion of its front bumper was missing.

Several Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) vehicles could also be seen.

Driver was extricated

SCDF told Mothership they were alerted to the incident at the junction of Benoi Road and Jalan Ahmad Ibrahim at around 8:25am.

They used rescue equipment to free the driver from under the lorry.

An SCDF paramedic then pronounced the lorry driver dead at the scene.

Another person, a 52-year-old male car driver, was conveyed to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, according to The Straits Times.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Top image from @sgroads/Telegram and Lianhe Zaobao